Queens Park Rangers transfer news: Hoops set to clinch deal for experienced shot-stopper

After experiencing somewhat of a renaissance during the closing stages of the previous campaign, Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to push on under the guidance of Mark Warburton later this year.

The Hoops have already bolstered their squad by drafting in four players during the summer transfer window with Andre Dozzell, Jordy de Wijs, Sam Field and Charlie Austin all set to line up for them in the Championship next season.

However, whilst QPR are able to call upon the services of goalkeeper Seny Dieng, they currently lack back-up options in this particular position following the recent departures of Joe Lumley and Liam Kelly.

Whereas Lumley is set to feature for Middlesbrough in the Championship later this year, Kelly completed a permanent move to Scottish side Motherwell yesterday.

QPR could be about to address this particular issue by securing the services of a player who knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level.

According to West London Sport, the Hoops are reportedly set to sign Jordan Archer on a free transfer.

The Scotland international was recently released by Middlesbrough following a short stint at the Riverside Stadium.

After only featuring on five occasions in the second-tier last season, Archer will be hoping to get his career back on track by offering some much-needed competition to Dieng at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Certainly no stranger to life in this particular division, the shot-stopper has managed to keep 24 clean-sheets in 74 appearances at this level during his career.

1 of 15 When did Queens Park Rangers sign Adel Taarabt on a permanent deal? 2010 2012 2013 2008

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Warburton is currently looking into the possibility of loaning out keeper Joe Walsh, it is hardly a surprise that QPR are seemingly set to clinch a deal for Archer.

Although the 28-year-old will face an uphill task to overtake Dieng in the pecking order, he has more than enough experience to fill in as a replacement when required.

As a result of this cost-efficient signing, the Hoops could use a sizeable chunk of their transfer budget to strengthen their options in other positions.

Archer's arrival may also force Dieng to step up his performance levels which in turn could have a profound impact on QPR's fortunes next season.

Providing that Hoops boss Warburton continues to draft in players who are capable of thriving in this particular division, there is no reason why he cannot potentially guide the club to a great deal of success later this year.

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Manchester United step up their pursuit of Ligue 1 starlet

News Now - Sport News