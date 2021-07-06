Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Speaking with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, SmackDown star Cesaro has opened up about why he is "so excited" for WWE to be returning to the United Kingdom in September.

Just last week, WWE announced that they are going to be returning to the UK in September for a four-show tour, which will be the first time that WWE has toured internationally since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cesaro told us that he is "so excited" to return to the UK, seeing tours of Europe as somewhat of a "homecoming" for him given his Swiss roots:

"I’m so excited. Great great cities, obviously Newcastle, London, Cardiff and Glasgow. Great cities, great fans and just to tour again, you know? I miss England, I miss the tours because that’s when we usually talk football, that’s even we can go and watch football games, go to the stadiums and just have a good time. That’s when I can bond with people who speak more my language. Over here you try and bring up football or the Euros and people don’t know what’s going on, and I’m just like “come on, guys”. I miss it, and I’m so excited to go back.

"Europe is obviously way special for me, because I feel like I have that connection and homecoming feeling, so I’m extremely happy that the first tour we are doing is Europe."

UK fans are known for being rather passionate and creative with their chants, and Cesaro said that the crowds are so great because of the fact that WWE traditionally only comes over to Europe a few times each here:

"Europe is just the best. I’m biased as well, so you’re asking the wrong guy, but it’s the passion, it’s the love. It’s the fact that you don’t get those live events all the time, you don’t get the TV events all the time. That’s why whenever we broadcast TV from England it’s just special, it’s different. It’s the energy, it’s the fans, it’s the passion, it’s the chants. It’s everything and that’s what makes it. That’s what makes it different, and different is good. Different makes it special, different makes it unique, it makes it authentic. That’s what I love."

Along with the UK, Cesaro said that he'd like WWE to return to other countries across Europe over the coming months, citing Germany, France and even Switzerland as places he'd like to wrestle in soon.

WWE Live UK Tour dates and venues:

Newcastle - Utilita Arena (Sunday, September 19, 2021)

London - The O2 (Monday, September 20, 2021),

Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena (Tuesday, September 21, 2021)

Glasgow - The SSE Hydro (Wednesday, September 22, 2021)

Tickets available to purchase here: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/wwe-live-tickets/artist/1848807

