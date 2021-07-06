Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Fight Night franchise could be revived ten years since the release of their latest game.

The video game series started in 2004 following Knockout Kings with the first game being Fight Night 2004 which was released for PS2 and Xbox.

This was followed by Fight Night 2 which was released for PS2, Xbox and the Nintendo Game Cube.

The third game was Fight Night Round 3 which was released for PS2, Xbox, Xbox 360, PS3 and PSP. Next came Fight Night Round 4 in 2009 which was released for Xbox 360 and PS3.

This was followed by Fight Night Champion in 2011 which was released for Xbox 360, PS3 and iOS. Even today, its graphics and gameplay are highly regarded. Despite its critical and commercial success, no sequel has been released since.

(Esports Boxing Club)

However, it seems that Fight Night could be back as EA wrote on their official website that there could be a new addition to a popular and long-running EA Sports franchise.

The statement read:

"Look, we’re not allowed to tell you much about this one yet, sorry. But we can say this Spotlight will highlight an extremely cool new addition to an extremely popular and long-running EA SPORTS franchise.

We may have said too much already. Just keep your calendar free, OK?"

Fight Night has been a pretty popular series and one that has been well-received by gamers and critics. The previous games all did very well with Fight Night Champion topping the UK sales chart.

Hence, it is quite a surprise that not only was there no sixth addition the franchise but there wasn't much talk going on about it either.

Steel City's eSports Boxing Club which is in its alpha stage of development, is being seen as a successor to Fight Night. However, gamers would definitely love to see a sixth addition in the franchise which has dazzled gamers over the years.

It's only a matter of weeks before we find out whether we will be seeing the revival of the Fight Night series.

