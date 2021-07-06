Manchester City: Vicky Losada ready to take on Chelsea for WSL title

Manchester City signing Vicky Losada has spoken to the English media for the first time since making the switch from Barcelona.

Ahead of what promises to be a thrilling 2021/22 season, last year's runners-up aren't holding back when it comes to strengthening their squad. Losada joins former Arsenal product Ruby Mace and Division 1 Féminine top scorer Bunny Shaw through the door this summer.

After finishing an agonising two points behind Chelsea in the Women's Super League, City will have their sights set on closing that gap and muscling the Blues off the top spot. It seems Losada is already well aware of the intense title race ahead and she can't wait to get stuck in.

"They are always [the] games you mark on the calendar," the Spaniard said. "I remember I watched the last game, Chelsea vs City, and I think they're big games every professional footballer wants to play."

Indeed, Gareth Taylor's side hosted a nail-biting clash back in April. They held the Blues to a 2-2 draw but couldn't gain the upper hand over the eventual league winners. This time around, the Citizens will be firing on all cylinders as they chase the trophy they haven't won since 2016.

As well as highlighting the rivalry between these two WSL clubs, Losada made a bold call about the quality of Man City's squad.

"Man City was the best team we [Barcelona] played against this year. They definitely showed the kind of thing they are [about] in the second leg [of the Champions League].

"For me, it was the perfect thing to join after last season."

Barcelona knocked City out of the European tournament last term with an aggregate score of 4-2 to the Catalonians. Barca made easy work of the first leg, securing a 3-0 lead before the trip to Manchester, but City did all they could in the reverse fixture to flip it on its head.

Despite a 2-1 win on home soil, it wasn't enough to see City through, but it did make them the first team that season to beat Barcelona across 90 minutes.

As Losada ends her Barcelona era and looks ahead to a new chapter, she has one eye on her first trophy already.

"I think I can bring Man City a lot of new things to be successful."

