West Brom news: Valerien Ismael delivers frank admission regarding key duo's future

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael will be hoping to bring a feel good factor back to Hawthorns next season following what was a season to forget for the club in the Premier League.

Drafted in as Sam Allardyce's successor, the Frenchman will be under no illusions about how difficult it will be to secure an immediate return to the top-flight in 2022.

However, after guiding Barnsley to an impressive fifth place finish in the Championship during the previous campaign, Ismael will unquestionably fancy his chances of achieving a great deal of success at West Brom.

Having already bolstered his squad by signing Alex Mowatt, it will be intriguing to see whether he is able to draft in some more classy operators between now and the end of the transfer window.

Any potential business may depend on the future of two of the club's key players who have both been linked with moves away in recent weeks.

Whilst Sam Johnstone has emerged as a potential target for Wolverhampton Wanderers, attacking midfielder Matheus Pereira has been linked with the likes of Leicester City, Leeds United and RB Leipzig.

Johnstone's encouraging displays in the Premier League last season resulted in him earning a call-up to England's squad for the European Championships.

Meanwhile, Pereira illustrated that he is more than capable of competing at the highest level as he provided 17 direct goal contributions in 33 top-flight appearances.

Making reference to this aforementioned duo, Ismael has revealed that he expects both players to move on to pastures new this summer.

Speaking to the Express & Star, the Baggies boss said: "It's not a secret that Sam Johnstone and Matheus Pereira can maybe leave the club.

"It's my expectation that they (will) leave.

"But I don't need the best players, I need the right players for the position.

"Even if they leave we will find the solution or we will reinvest the money.

"Maybe we have someone in the academy able to take that position.

"My expectation is that we can lose those players.

"It's clear for everyone in the club, but we must stay focused and prepare for it - if they stay or if they go.

"My focus is on the players who are here and the pre-season."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably a blow for the Baggies as they would been hoping to keep the likes of Pereira and Johnstone at the club for the upcoming campaign.

However, with Ismael revealing that both players are likely to move on in the coming months, it will be intriguing to see whether West Brom are able to draft in sufficient replacements.

Although the club could secure sizeable fees for Pereira and Johnstone due to the fact that their current deals run until 2024 and 2022, they may find it difficult to convince players who are of a similar calibre to drop down to the Championship.

Therefore, Ismael may need to work his magic in the transfer window if he is to guide West Brom to a relative amount of success later this year.

