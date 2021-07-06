Nottingham Forest transfer news: Reds set to seal deal for teenage shot-stopper

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to push on in the Championship next season under the guidance of manager Chris Hughton.

A lack of consistency during the previous campaign resulted in the Reds having to settle for an underwhelming 17th place finish in the standings.

Whereas Forest only conceded 45 goals in 46 league games, they struggled considerably in an attacking sense as the likes of Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban failed to deliver the goods.

In order to resolve this particular issue, Hughton will have to bolster his options in this particular area between now and August.

The Reds may also need to strengthen in the goalkeeping position following their decision to part ways with Abdoulaye Diallo last month.

Despite being linked with a move for Nicky Hogarth earlier this week, Forest could be about to turn their attention to another promising young shot-stopper if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Charlton Athletic academy manager Steve Avory, the Reds have reportedly handed Joe Watkins a professional contract following his release from The Valley.

Speaking to the Addicks' official website, Avory said: "There were four scholars that I had to inform that they were not going to be offered a pro contract.

"I'm delighted that two of those have got contracts elsewhere - Harry Beadle at Colchester and Joe Watkins at Nottingham Forest."

Although this particular move has yet to be confirmed by Forest, they may be in the market for a keeper to feature for their Under-23 side after allowing George Shelvey to join Mansfield Town on a season-long loan deal and thus Watkins could be the ideal replacement.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a sensible bit of business by the Reds as Watkins could potentially make considerable strides in terms of his development by featuring on a regular basis at youth level.

Whereas it is unlikely that the 18-year-old will challenge Brice Samba for position next season, there is no reason why he cannot eventually push for a place in Forest's match-day squad.

As a result of this imminent arrival, Hughton may not necessarily need to sign another keeper and thus he can now switch his attention to pursuing other targets.

Providing that the Forest boss is able to draft in a host of players who are capable of thriving at this level, he could potentially guide the club to a promising start to the upcoming campaign in the Championship.

