Diablo 4: Release Date, Classes, News, Gameplay, Trailer, Lilith and Everything You Need To Know

Highly anticipated game Diablo 4 will continue the hugely successful franchise and we have all the details you need to know about the game.

The dungeon crawler action role-playing game is part of the great Diablo franchise and excitement is massively building for its release.

Developed by Blizzard Entertainment, who also made Overwatch, Diablo 4 was announced back in 2019 but is still yet to be released.

A lot has happened since then, including a global pandemic, so it makes sense that the release has been delayed for a long period of time.

Here is everything you need to know about Diablo 4:

Latest News

UPDATE 6th July: It was revealed that customisable characters and armour will be in Diablo 4.

Read More: Diablo 4: Latest News Reveals That The Game Will Have Fully Customisable Characters And Armour

Release Date

There is not yet an official release date for Diablo 4; however, we do know that it is not arriving in 2021.

When an official release date is revealed, we will provide you with all the necessary information right here so be sure to keep an eye on this page.

Classes

Quite a bit of information has been revealed around the classes that will be in the game. For now, we know four of the classes that will be in Diablo 4. They are:

Rogue

Sorceress

Barbarian

Druid

Rogue was revealed at Blizzcon 2021, and we know that this class is a returning one and can be effective at ranged and melee combat.

Gameplay

With the game being announced two years ago, we have a lot of official gameplay footage released by the developers to show you.

We get a good glimpse of what it would feel like to play as the Rogue class and the Barbarian class. You can also see gameplay demo footage.

Here is all the gameplay footage revealed in Diablo 4 so far:

Trailer

Diablo 4 released a fantastic official cinematic trailer upon the game being announced. The footage, which was over four minutes long, is one that gets gaming fans even more excited for the highly anticipated game.

Lilith

It has been revealed that Lilith is being brought into the franchise as the main antagonist. She will be a core character in the world of Diablo IV who is the daughter of Mephisto (Lord of Hatred) and one of the creators of Sanctuary. The last time Lilith was in the game was Diablo 2.

No doubt many are wanting to get their hands on Diablo 4 and lots of people are keeping a close eye on its release.

Despite the long wait, it is good to see that Diablo is not rushing the release and this shows that they want to make the game the best possible experience for players.

