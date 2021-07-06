Deontay Wilder believes Tyson Fury cheated in their last fight – and will try to do so again in their WBC heavyweight trilogy bout later this month.

The 35-year-old accused Fury in a video released to social media in October, and has doubled down on these claims in recent interviews.

A pumped-up Wilder recently said he was going to run Fury down like a train in a recent workout video.

Speaking to 78SPORTSTV, he said: “You think he ain’t gonna try to cheat this time?

Oh they’re thinking, they’re coming up with a master plan.

“But my thing to him – man, you couldn’t even get me out on loaded gloves and the conditions I was under.

“You couldn’t knock me out, you didn’t knock me out.”

The Bronze Bomber’s accusations of foul play came from their last bout in February 2020 – a match Fury won comprehensively, with Wilder’s corner throwing the towel in after seven rounds.

He alleges Fury tampered with his gloves to put his fist in an unnatural position, and that his rival loaded his own glove with a hidden hard object to cause further damage with his shots.

Wilder even claimed his water was spiked with muscle relaxers by his co-trainer Mark Breland – who threw in the towel – and fired him after further rumours of disloyalty.

No proof has been given to back up any of these claims.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has previously described Wilder's claim that Fury illegally tampered with his own gloves as "ridiculous", "difficult to understand" and "very sad".

Wilder and Fury are set to clash for a third time on July 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Gypsy King memorably beat the count in the final round of their first fight, when it looked odds on for a Wilder victory to take the fight to a draw.

