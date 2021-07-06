PS5 Games Schedule 2021: Release Dates, Latest News And More
The launch of the PS5 has certainly been a success and there are several games still to be released in 2021 for you to get excited about.
We have composed a completed schedule of every upcoming PS5 game launching this year, which includes the yearly classics such as FIFA 22 and Call of Duty: Slipstream.
Due to the past year, schedules have been hard to process with several game delays and problems; however, this looks to be coming to an end and we now have a solid foundation of releases coming this year.
The gaming community should certainly be excited by the list of games arriving and we will keep you updated when new games are confirmed throughout the remainder of this year.
Here is the schedule for all of the confirmed, new PS5 game release dates coming in 2021:
July 2021
|Game
|Release Date
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|July 6, 2021
|Where the Heart Leads
|July 13, 2021
|F1 2021
|July 16, 2021
|Cris Tales
|July 20, 2021
|Last Stop
|July 22, 2021
|Tribes of Midgard
|July 27, 2021
|Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
|July 27, 2021
|Eldest Souls
|July 29, 2021
|Fuga: Melodies of Steel
|July 29, 2021
August 2021
|Game
|Release Date
|In Sound Mind
|August 3, 2021
|Lemnis Gate
|August 3, 2021
|The Falconeer: Warrior Edition
|August 5, 2021
|Foreclosed
|August 12, 2021
|Hades
|August 13, 2021
|Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut
|August 20, 2021
|Madden NFL 22
|August 20, 2021
|Hoa
|August 21, 2021
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite
|August 24, 2021
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|August 24, 2021
|Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
|August 24, 2021
|Hotel Life: A Resort Simulation
|August 26, 2021
|Rustler
|August 31, 2021
|Recompile
|August 2021 (TBC)
September 2021
|Game
|Release Date
|Riders Republic
|September 2, 2021
|WRC 10
|September 2, 2021
|The Medium
|September 3, 2021
|Tales of Arise
|September 9, 2021
|Deathloop
|September 14, 2021
|Rainbow Six Extraction
|September 16, 2021
|Aragami 2
|September 17, 2021
|Diablo 2: Resurrected
|September 23, 2021
|Lost Judgement
|September 24, 2021
|Ghostrunner
|September 28, 2021
|Astria Ascending
|September 30, 2021
|Hot Wheels Unleashed
|September 30, 2021
October 2021
|Game
|Release Date
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
|October 3, 2021
|Far Cry 6
|October 7, 2021
|Back 4 Blood
|October 12, 2021
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles
|October 15, 2021
|Battlefield 2042
|October 22, 2021
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
|October 22, 2021
|Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy
|October 26, 2021
|Ghostwire: Tokyo
|October 2021 (TBC)
|Stray
|October 2021 (TBC)
November 2021
|Game
|Release Date
|Just Dance 2022
|November 4, 2021
|GTA 5
|November 11, 2021
|Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Rise of SH1FT3R
|November 2021 (TBC)
December 2021
|Game
|Release Date
|Dying Light 2
|December 7, 2021
|Aeterna Noctis
|December 15, 2021
Upcoming PS5 Games 2021 Without Confirmed Release Date
|Game
|Release Date
|Among Us
|2021
|Blood Bowl 3
|2021
|Braid: Anniversary Edition
|2021
|Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
|2021
|Call of Duty: Slipstream
|2021
|Chernobylite
|2021
|Cozy Grove
|2021
|Dustborn
|2021
|Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires
|2021
|Elasto Mania Remastered
|2021
|Evil West
|2021
|FIFA 22
|2021
|Goodbye Volcano High
|2021
|Gotham Knights
|2021
|Heavenly Bodies
|2021
|Forza Horizon 5: Horizon Forbidden West
|2021
|Jett: The Far Shore
|2021
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|2021
|Life Is Strange: Remastered
|2021
|Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered
|2021
|Lost Soul Aside
|2021
|Martha Is Dead
|2021
|Metal: Hellsinger
|2021
|PES 2022
|2021
|Pinball FX
|2021
|Praey for the Gods
|2021
|Relayer
|2021
|Roots of Pacha
|2021
|Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
|2021
|Sifu
|2021
|Six Days in Fallujah
|2021
|Solar Ash
|2021
|Summertime Madness
|2021
|Tails of Iron
|2021
|The Plane Effect
|2021
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|2021
|Tormented Souls
|2021
|Unknown 9: Awakening
|2021
|Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong
|2021
With so many PS5 games launching this year, which one are you looking forward to the most?