PS5 Games Schedule 2021: Release Dates, Latest News And More

The launch of the PS5 has certainly been a success and there are several games still to be released in 2021 for you to get excited about.

We have composed a completed schedule of every upcoming PS5 game launching this year, which includes the yearly classics such as FIFA 22 and Call of Duty: Slipstream.

Due to the past year, schedules have been hard to process with several game delays and problems; however, this looks to be coming to an end and we now have a solid foundation of releases coming this year.

Getting hold of the PS5 has been tricky for most, so if you want to buy one, make sure to check out our PS5 Stock Tracker which gives you all of the latest updates and information you need.

An exclusive image from PS5 gameplay

The gaming community should certainly be excited by the list of games arriving and we will keep you updated when new games are confirmed throughout the remainder of this year.

Here is the schedule for all of the confirmed, new PS5 game release dates coming in 2021

July 2021

GameRelease Date
A Plague Tale: InnocenceJuly 6, 2021
Where the Heart LeadsJuly 13, 2021
F1 2021July 16, 2021
Cris TalesJuly 20, 2021
Last StopJuly 22, 2021
Tribes of MidgardJuly 27, 2021
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher ChroniclesJuly 27, 2021
Eldest SoulsJuly 29, 2021
Fuga: Melodies of SteelJuly 29, 2021

August 2021

GameRelease Date
In Sound MindAugust 3, 2021
Lemnis GateAugust 3, 2021
The Falconeer: Warrior EditionAugust 5, 2021
ForeclosedAugust 12, 2021
HadesAugust 13, 2021
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's CutAugust 20, 2021
Madden NFL 22August 20, 2021
HoaAugust 21, 2021
Aliens: Fireteam EliteAugust 24, 2021
Kena: Bridge of SpiritsAugust 24, 2021
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2August 24, 2021
Hotel Life: A Resort SimulationAugust 26, 2021
RustlerAugust 31, 2021
RecompileAugust 2021 (TBC)

September 2021

GameRelease Date
Riders RepublicSeptember 2, 2021
WRC 10September 2, 2021
The MediumSeptember 3, 2021
Tales of AriseSeptember 9, 2021
DeathloopSeptember 14, 2021
Rainbow Six ExtractionSeptember 16, 2021
Aragami 2September 17, 2021
Diablo 2: ResurrectedSeptember 23, 2021
Lost JudgementSeptember 24, 2021
GhostrunnerSeptember 28, 2021
Astria AscendingSeptember 30, 2021
Hot Wheels UnleashedSeptember 30, 2021

October 2021

GameRelease Date
Super Monkey Ball: Banana ManiaOctober 3, 2021
Far Cry 6October 7, 2021
Back 4 BloodOctober 12, 2021
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami ChroniclesOctober 15, 2021
Battlefield 2042October 22, 2021
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of AshesOctober 22, 2021
Marvel's Guardian of the GalaxyOctober 26, 2021
Ghostwire: TokyoOctober 2021 (TBC)
StrayOctober 2021 (TBC)

November 2021

GameRelease Date
Just Dance 2022November 4, 2021
GTA 5November 11, 2021
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Rise of SH1FT3RNovember 2021 (TBC)

December 2021

GameRelease Date
Dying Light 2December 7, 2021
Aeterna NoctisDecember 15, 2021

Upcoming PS5 Games 2021 Without Confirmed Release Date

GameRelease Date
Among Us2021
Blood Bowl 32021
Braid: Anniversary Edition2021
Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead2021
Call of Duty: Slipstream2021
Chernobylite2021
Cozy Grove2021
Dustborn2021
Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires2021
Elasto Mania Remastered2021
Evil West2021
FIFA 222021
Goodbye Volcano High2021
Gotham Knights2021
Heavenly Bodies2021
Forza Horizon 5: Horizon Forbidden West2021
Jett: The Far Shore2021
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga2021
Life Is Strange: Remastered2021
Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered2021
Lost Soul Aside2021
Martha Is Dead2021
Metal: Hellsinger2021
PES 20222021
Pinball FX2021
Praey for the Gods2021
Relayer2021
Roots of Pacha2021
Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One2021
Sifu2021
Six Days in Fallujah2021
Solar Ash2021
Summertime Madness2021
Tails of Iron2021
The Plane Effect2021
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt2021
Tormented Souls2021
Unknown 9: Awakening2021
Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong2021

With so many PS5 games launching this year, which one are you looking forward to the most? Make sure to keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

