PS5 Games Schedule 2021: Release Dates, Latest News And More

The launch of the PS5 has certainly been a success and there are several games still to be released in 2021 for you to get excited about.

We have composed a completed schedule of every upcoming PS5 game launching this year, which includes the yearly classics such as FIFA 22 and Call of Duty: Slipstream.

Due to the past year, schedules have been hard to process with several game delays and problems; however, this looks to be coming to an end and we now have a solid foundation of releases coming this year.

The gaming community should certainly be excited by the list of games arriving and we will keep you updated when new games are confirmed throughout the remainder of this year.

Here is the schedule for all of the confirmed, new PS5 game release dates coming in 2021:

July 2021

Game Release Date A Plague Tale: Innocence July 6, 2021 Where the Heart Leads July 13, 2021 F1 2021 July 16, 2021 Cris Tales July 20, 2021 Last Stop July 22, 2021 Tribes of Midgard July 27, 2021 Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles July 27, 2021 Eldest Souls July 29, 2021 Fuga: Melodies of Steel July 29, 2021

August 2021

Game Release Date In Sound Mind August 3, 2021 Lemnis Gate August 3, 2021 The Falconeer: Warrior Edition August 5, 2021 Foreclosed August 12, 2021 Hades August 13, 2021 Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut August 20, 2021 Madden NFL 22 August 20, 2021 Hoa August 21, 2021 Aliens: Fireteam Elite August 24, 2021 Kena: Bridge of Spirits August 24, 2021 Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 August 24, 2021 Hotel Life: A Resort Simulation August 26, 2021 Rustler August 31, 2021 Recompile August 2021 (TBC)

September 2021

Game Release Date Riders Republic September 2, 2021 WRC 10 September 2, 2021 The Medium September 3, 2021 Tales of Arise September 9, 2021 Deathloop September 14, 2021 Rainbow Six Extraction September 16, 2021 Aragami 2 September 17, 2021 Diablo 2: Resurrected September 23, 2021 Lost Judgement September 24, 2021 Ghostrunner September 28, 2021 Astria Ascending September 30, 2021 Hot Wheels Unleashed September 30, 2021

October 2021

Game Release Date Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania October 3, 2021 Far Cry 6 October 7, 2021 Back 4 Blood October 12, 2021 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles October 15, 2021 Battlefield 2042 October 22, 2021 The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes October 22, 2021 Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy October 26, 2021 Ghostwire: Tokyo October 2021 (TBC) Stray October 2021 (TBC)

November 2021

Game Release Date Just Dance 2022 November 4, 2021 GTA 5 November 11, 2021 Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Rise of SH1FT3R November 2021 (TBC)

December 2021

Game Release Date Dying Light 2 December 7, 2021 Aeterna Noctis December 15, 2021

Upcoming PS5 Games 2021 Without Confirmed Release Date

Game Release Date Among Us 2021 Blood Bowl 3 2021 Braid: Anniversary Edition 2021 Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead 2021 Call of Duty: Slipstream 2021 Chernobylite 2021 Cozy Grove 2021 Dustborn 2021 Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires 2021 Elasto Mania Remastered 2021 Evil West 2021 FIFA 22 2021 Goodbye Volcano High 2021 Gotham Knights 2021 Heavenly Bodies 2021 Forza Horizon 5: Horizon Forbidden West 2021 Jett: The Far Shore 2021 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 2021 Life Is Strange: Remastered 2021 Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered 2021 Lost Soul Aside 2021 Martha Is Dead 2021 Metal: Hellsinger 2021 PES 2022 2021 Pinball FX 2021 Praey for the Gods 2021 Relayer 2021 Roots of Pacha 2021 Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One 2021 Sifu 2021 Six Days in Fallujah 2021 Solar Ash 2021 Summertime Madness 2021 Tails of Iron 2021 The Plane Effect 2021 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 2021 Tormented Souls 2021 Unknown 9: Awakening 2021 Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong 2021

With so many PS5 games launching this year, which one are you looking forward to the most? Make sure to keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

