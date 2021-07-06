Move out of the way Bobby Lashley, as multi-time World ChampionJohn Cena thinks Hollywood megastar Vin Diesel could be a WWE Champion tomorrow if he signed with the company.

Speaking with Vice, John Cena said that his Fast & Furious 9 co-star "wouldn't have to change a thing" about his presentation if he wanted to sign with WWE, stating that the actor could even be the promotion's top champion tomorrow:

“So, we’re going to start with the easiest one: Vin Diesel. That name already says it all. He literally could be a WWE champion tomorrow. I think you have to have something that sort of encapsulates your persona, or provides the audience with guidance based on first impressions. Vin is in great physical condition, and the way he operates in fights – I would know firsthand! – he’s very forward and he’s got the torque and power of a Diesel truck. So I honestly think that’s a fitting name. You wouldn’t have to change a thing.

Cena didn't stop there, as he said that the whole cast of Fast & Furious 9 are "kind of life WWE Superstars in their own right", going on to compare the worlds of Fast & Furious and WWE:

“The whole cast of F9 are kind of like WWE superstars in their own right. The movie is kind of built for that, and I think that’s one of the interesting things about the franchise. You look at both entities – WWE being globally successful and Fast & Furious being globally successful – they kind of stick to their core but aren’t afraid to expand. They’re very similar.”

John Cena also spoke about the possibility of Cardi B doing some work with WWE, where he said that the world-famous rapper would make a "hell of a WWE Superstar" which you can read more about by clicking here.

