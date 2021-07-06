Formula 1: Charles Leclerc reveals Sergio Perez apology after Austria fireworks

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Charles Leclerc has revealed that Sergio Perez apologised to him after the pair clashed twice during the Austrian Grand Prix, with the Ferrari man heading into the gravel on both occasions in the face of a stout defence from the Mexican.

The Formula 1 stewards certainly earned their wages at the weekend with several penalties being handed out and a group of drivers being called to see them after the race following an alleged flouting of double-waved yellow flags, though most got away with that one.

Perez, however, was one man to pick up a penalty (or two) thanks to his pair of firm defences against Charles Leclerc as the Ferrari man tried to overtake on laps 41 and 47 respectively at the Red Bull Ring.

Indeed, you only had to listen to the Monegasque's radio messages to hear what he thought about the situation at the time but, after the race, and having had a chat with Perez to discuss the issue, he came across as a little calmer about things:

“I was definitely in front at the apex,” he said. “He had to leave a space on the exit, but he knows he overstepped it a bit. We spoke and he apologised straight away after the race.

“It’s fine. I’m not the type of guy who is staying on it for so long, so the air is cleared and I will go forward.”

The debate on social media raged over whether it was hard racing or too much but, after Lando Norris had received a penalty of his own for doing something similar to, ironically, Perez, the stewards had rather made a rod for their own back on Sunday and had to apply their take consistently.

Perez and Leclerc are two top drivers who you would say race hard but fair, meanwhile, and it's good to hear they've sorted any problem out already.

