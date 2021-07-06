West Brom transfer rumours: Baggies linked with bargain swoop for 28-year-old forward

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion's preparations for the 2021/22 campaign are already underway as they look to banish the memories of last season by making an encouraging start to life in the Championship.

Having recently parted ways with a plethora of players, it will be intriguing to see how the Baggies will line up for their opening weekend clash with AFC Bournemouth on August 6th.

New signing Alex Mowatt could potentially make his competitive debut in this particular fixture whilst the likes of Callum Robinson, Semi Ajayi and Grady Diangana will all be keen to impress manager Valerien Ismael.

Considering that West Brom are no longer able to call upon the services of Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they decide to draft in an experienced striker in the coming months.

One of the players who could potentially be on the Baggies' radar this summer is Famara Diedhiou.

According to the Bristol Post, West Brom are reportedly interested in signing the forward who is currently a free-agent following his decision to leave Bristol City.

The Baggies could potentially face a battle for Diedhiou's signature as it is understood that he has offers on the table from unnamed Turkish sides.

Certainly no stranger to life in this particular division, the forward made 40 league appearances for the Robins last season in which he netted eight goals and provided one assist for his team-mates.

Whilst Nigel Pearson's side did recently manage to convince Nathan Baker to sign a new two-year deal, there are currently no plans to negotiate fresh-terms with Diedhiou.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by West Brom if they are indeed interested in signing the former Robins striker.

Whereas a drop-off in form during the latter stages of the previous campaign resulted in Diedhiou failing to score in 11 consecutive games, his overall track-record in this particular division is relatively impressive.

During the 154 games that he has played in the Championship during his career, the forward has been directly involved in 54 goals.

Having made a profound impact on Daryl Dike's fortunes at Barnsley last season, there is no reason why Ismael cannot get the very best of Diedhiou if he opts to sign him.

Furthermore, the forward's arrival may force Robinson and Karlan Grant to step up their performance levels which in turn could help West Brom achieve a positive start to the upcoming campaign.

