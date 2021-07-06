Man United transfer news: Fabrizio Romano reveals Eduardo Camavinga plan

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United will try to sign Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer, as they would face vast competition from major clubs next year.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Eduardo Camavinga?

Romano previously claimed that Man United are progressing in talks to sign Camavinga - a player who is one of the Red Devils' long term targets.

Rennes would reportedly be open to negotiations over a deal to sell the wonderkid and the French side would be willing to let him leave the club for a potential €30m (£25.7m) fee in the transfer window.

What has Romano said about Camavinga?

Romano claims that Man United will try to sign the France international this summer as the Red Devils are aware that they will face considerably greater competition next year; the 18-year-old would be available for free in 2022 upon the expiry of his contract.

The journalist also reveals that Camavinga would indeed be open to a move to United and the Manchester outfit are now pushing for a deal, however Paris Saint-Germain are another interested party.

What were Camavinga’s stats this season?

Camavinga operates in the middle of the park for Rennes and his strengths lie in the tackling department.

According to WhoScored, no player in Rennes' squad achieved more tackles per game than the 18-year-old with 2.8 in Ligue 1 this term.

In comparison to United's midfielders, Fred is the closest challenger to the Rennes anchor with 2.7, whilst Scott McTominay made just 1.6 per game in the Premier League this term.

Camavinga was the third most fouled player in the squad having been impeded on 1.5 occasions per league game. He also demonstrated his ability in possession last term with 1.2 successful dribbles per game in Ligue 1.

Would Camavinga be a good signing for Man United?

Undoubtedly yes.

Camavinga would be the perfect signing for almost any club this summer. At just 18 years old, the midfielder has international experience and is already proving he is good enough to play at the top level.

Meanwhile, he has plenty of time to develop and blossom into one of the best players in his position and has the quality to slot straight into United's midfield.

Despite being available for free next summer upon the expiry of his contract, €30m (£25.7m) for a player of Camavinga's potential is a relatively cheap fee. The youngster would be a shrewd acquisition for United if they can beat some of Europe's major clubs to his signature.

