Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has offered some insight on what F1's new engines could be like once they are introduced in 2025, with him hinting at increased electrical involvement.

A new era for the sport dawns in 2022, in fact, with new technical and aerodynamic regulations set to sweep in and potentially shake up the pecking order considerably.

One thing that will not be changing until the start of the 2025 season, though, is the power unit the cars use with plans still being drawn up as to what engine makers will be asked to produce from then onwards.

Toto Wolff, though, has revealed that the electrical influence that has already worked its way into the current power unit era will only increase, as the world's fastest motorsport aims to become increasingly sustainable:

“The discussion was ‘what are we doing in the future in terms of engine’, because we want to save costs, so we don’t want to reinvent the wheel.

“But we also want to have an engine that is relevant from 2025 to 2030, and we can’t be old petrol heads with screaming engines when everybody expects us to be going electric.

“So these engines are still going to be fuelled. We are staying with the current V6 format, but the electric component is going to massively increase.”

F1 currently uses a 1.6-litre hybrid V6 power unit but these will be removed at the end of the 2024 season.

Many have complained about their sound compared to the engines we used to have and hopefully something can be done to increase the noise once more, though it's clear - and rightly so - that F1 will be at the forefront of bringing in and developing the technology that will hopefully lead us to a greener planet.

