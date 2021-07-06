Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fightful Select is reporting that SmackDown star Chad Gable still has a significant amount of time left on his current WWE deal, despite speculation over the last few months leading many to believe otherwise.

Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that Gable's current contract with WWE "still has plenty of time left on it", meaning the former Raw, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Champion almost definitely won't be leaving the company anytime soon.

There was some speculation that Chad Gable's contract with WWE was set to expire earlier on this year after Dax Harwood of FTR tweeted that he wanted to wrestle Gable again over the coming months. This led many people across social media to speculate that the former Olympian's deal with WWE was actually coming to an end at some point this year.

However, Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that Harwood's tweet was "actually in jest", and was not an indication that Gable was set to leave the company, or even that he will be leaving anytime soon.

The Fightful report does acknowledge that "several AEW wrestlers" have specifically told them that they'd "push heavily" for Tony Khan and other higher-ups to move to sign Chad if he did become available, which is a testament to how talented Gable's peers think he is.

There is no word on how long is left on Chad Gable's WWE current contract, just that it isn't expiring anytime soon. For any potential updates on the matter and clarification on when Gable's contract is actually coming to an end, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.com.

Chad Gable is currently teaming with fellow SmackDown star Otis on WWE television. The pair have been aligned for the last few months, and are currently feuding with former SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford).

