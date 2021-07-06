Fall Guys Season 5: Theme, Battle Pass, Release Date, Trailer, Maps and All You Need To Know

Hugely popular game Fall Guys will be releasing Season 5 soon and we have all the details you need to know ahead of its release.

Fall Guys rose to fame very quickly following it being available as a free game for a month with Playstation.

The game was released back in February 2020 and now has millions of players competing in the platform battle royale game to win crowns.

Fall Guys has a lot of great maps, fun obstacle courses and a lot of customization and players simply cannot get enough of it.

Here is everything we know so far about Fall Guys season 5:

Latest News

Update July 6th: Playstation look to be collaborating with Fall Guys for season 5.

Release Date

A new season always starts immediately after another one has ended, and with season 4 due to end on the 20th July 2021, Season 5 will either come out on that exact date or on the 21st July.

Theme

Season 4 is highly enjoyable at the moment and saw the game head to a futuristic theme. There have been many rumours floating around on social media, with some thinking it's going to be jungle related, whilst others are leaning towards more of a pirate theme.

It seems like the strongest possible leaks are suggesting it will be pirate themed.

Battle Pass

A battle pass is released every time a new season comes out, and season 5 will be no different.

In the battle pass, if you rank up to level 100, you can expect to unlock cool gear for your avatars as well as crowns, colours and nicknames.

When the season 5 battle pass is released, we will provide you with all the information here.

Trailer

The Season 5 trailer has not come out yet, but there definitely will be one. When it is revealed we will show it right here.

Maps

The maps are some of the most anticipated elements when a new season comes out and fans will be keeping their eyes peeled for any news around it.

There are some leaks suggesting that some of the new maps are called ‘Stompin Ground’ and ‘Lost Temple’.

Skins

A bunch of new skins have been leaked for Season 5, following a video on YouTube from HorizonPlayz:

Neval Nectarine

Peaches of Eight

Pear Privateer

Fruit Flotilla

Lemon Lookout

Citrus Crewmate

Muddy Explorer

Dauntless Discoverer

Expedition Leader

Archaeological Expert

Fallesses II

Tutamfallmhun

This information so far shows that we are in for a very exciting season and we for sure can’t wait for its release.

