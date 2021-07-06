Rangers Transfer News: Bruno Alves makes big Alfredo Morelos claim

Alfredo Morelos' former Rangers teammate Bruno Alves believes that the Ibrox striker is comfortably worth £20m, the Daily Record reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Alfredo Morelos?

Morelos' Ibrox future is uncertain, as Porto have been credited with an interest in the forward.

Last week Portuguese sports website A Bola reported that Morelos' agent was set to have talks with Porto regarding a potential move for the 25-year-old.

Earlier reports from A Bola suggested that the two clubs were apart in their valuations of Morelos.

Last summer a £20m figure was mentioned amid interest from Lazio, and similar claims have been made again this year with reports claiming Rangers want between £15m-£20m.

What has Bruno Alves said about Morelos?

The vastly experienced Alves, who spent years playing in the Champions League for Porto and Zenit, believes that £20m is more than a fair price for Morelos.

"Given his quality and what he’s been doing in the last few years then I would say the reported fee of £20m isn’t a lot for Alfredo Morelos" he said, as quoted by the Daily Record.

The former Portuguese international has no doubt that Morelos would be successful should he move to Porto.

"I played with him and I’m sure he can fit very quickly into Porto. It’s difficult for a young player but Spanish and Portuguese is closer and the surroundings would be more similar to Colombia so maybe he would settle easily" he concluded.

Morelos has been a key man in his time at Ibrox, racking up 94 goals and 43 assists.

Do Rangers need to sell Morelos this summer?

Whilst there seems to be little doubt that Porto are interested in signing Morelos, as it stands there is no compelling need for the Ibrox side to sell him. Morelos' contract runs until 2023.If a £20m offer did come in however, then Steven Gerrard and the Ibrox board would have some big decisions to make.

For the moment though, Morelos seems to be settled at Rangers, and you have to imagine that no decision will be taken on his future until after Rangers' Champions League qualifiers have been completed.

How would the forward be remembered at Ibrox?

Should Morelos depart Rangers for the fee mooted by Alves, then the striker would surely leave with the very best of wishes from the Ibrox support.

Not only would the £20m possibly help Rangers sign his replacement, but Morelos' goals helped to win the Premiership title, and the forward has set a club record for goals in Europe.

By any measure, Morelos' time at Rangers has been a success, and should be depart in the current transfer window he should be remembered as a club hero.

