Man United transfer news: Big development involving Southampton's Danny Ings

According to The Athletic, reported Manchester United target Danny Ings has rejected a new four-year contract from Southampton.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Danny Ings?

The Athletic claim that Ings has been in negotiations with Southampton over a fresh contract at the club, however the England international has rejected the Saints’ new four-year offer as he is keen to test himself at a top side.

Southampton are reportedly willing to let him see out the remainder of his contract, despite the risk of losing him for nothing in 2022.

Ings has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal at St Mary’s and according to Salary Sport, the 28-year-old earns a weekly wage of £77,000.

Have Man United shown an interest in Ings?

According to reports from The Telegraph in May, Man United are interested in signing Southampton striker Ings this summer to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking ranks.

The report revealed that the Red Devils have made enquiries about the former Liverpool man, despite extending Edinson Cavani’s contract at the club for a further season.

The Athletic also mention the Red Devils as potential buyers.

What has Ian Wright said about Ings?

Arsenal icon Wright has claimed that Ings made scoring goals look easy this season and criticised some of the scrutiny he came under while being linked with Manchester City.

Speaking on Wrighty’s House Podcast in May, Wright said, “The disrespect people are giving Danny Ings. Why are you doing that? He can press like Pep [Guardiola] would want him to and would stay in the areas to get chance upon chance.

“Danny Ings has got himself into the England squad from a terrible injury which meant he couldn’t do what he wanted to do at Liverpool. It wasn’t his fault. Ings could get 25 goals in that City team at a canter.

The Arsenal legend added, “[He has] got himself back and scoring goals at this level, making it look easy."

Is Ings good enough to play for United?

Despite Wright's glowing endorsement, United should aim higher than Ings.

According to WhoScored, Ings netted 12 goals in 29 appearances for Southampton in the Premier League this term and registered a further four assists.

Whilst his record was strong in the 2020/21 league campaign, particularly for a mid-table outfit, United would need to target a 20-plus goal a season striker to genuinely improve upon what they already have at the club.

Cavani netted ten Premier League goals this term in just 13 starts for the Red Devils. The Uruguayan's ratio of goals to minutes played is considerably better than Ings' in England's top flight this season.

Throughout the summer window the Manchester outfit have been linked with moves for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Tottenham's Harry Kane. United should target players of this ilk if they are looking for a striker to elevate them towards lifting trophies in the near future.

