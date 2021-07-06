Celtic transfer news: Club's stance on Olivier Ntcham has seemingly changed

Olivier Ntcham, whose time at Celtic appeared to be coming to an end, has seemingly been given a chance to impress the new regime at the club, as per reports from the Scottish Sun.

What's the latest transfer news involving Olivier Ntcham?

The midfielder, who spent the second-half of this season on loan at Marseille, has joined up with his teammates for a pre-season trip to Wales, as Celtic prepare for next season.

The news comes as something of a surprise, as it seemed that the 25-year-old's time with the Hoops was all but up, back when AEK Athens were targeting the Frenchman.

How close did the Frenchman come to leaving Celtic?

It was reported last month that the Greek side pulled out of a move for Ntcham, as they had previously believed that they could sign him on a free.

The report disclosed that Celtic wanted a fee for the former Manchester City man, and as a result the move didn't happen.

Nonetheless, it was pretty clear that at that point Celtic were willing to cash in.

How well has the 25-year-old performed in Glasgow?

Ntcham's time at Celtic has been one of ups and downs since he joined the Hoops in 2017.

There is no doubt that on his day, the midfielder is more than capable of turning in a match-winning performance. Indeed, he has saved some of his best displays for Glasgow derbies, such as the 1-0 win over Rangers at Celtic Park in 2017, while he dominated the middle of the park when a 10-man Celtic side won 3-2 Ibrox to all but seal the league title in 2018.

He has also played well for the Hoops in Europe, scoring five goals and providing six assists in European competition.

Does he still have a future at Celtic Park?

Ntcham has fallen out of favour at Celtic in recent times. He was limited to only 12 starts in the first half of the season before making the loan move to Marseille. That move didn't work out as he made just three starts for the French side. Now he has returned to Celtic, and Ntcham looks like he will be given the chance to impress Ange Postecoglou.

The middle of the park is probably the strongest area at Celtic, and Ntcham likely won't find it easy to get back into the first team.

However, if he can recapture the form that he showed in his first few seasons at Celtic Park - like a return of nine goals and six assists in his debut campaign - then there is no reason why he cannot contribute to the new regime in the East End of Glasgow.

