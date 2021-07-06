WWE RAW: Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley rivalry explodes ahead of Money in the Bank

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There's less than two weeks to go until this month's blockbuster pay-per-view Money in the Bank and the hype around the RAW Women's Championship title match has erupted.

In last night's instalment of RAW, an injured Charlotte Flair took to the ring to address the fans on her condition.

As she stood leaning on a crutch, The Queen said: "I know, it's shocking to see me like this. After Rhea [Ripley] took my knee out after I won the six-woman tag match, with my own move...

"But do you want to know what's bigger news? I might miss Money in the Bank."

Supporters in the virtual crowd were audibly shocked by the bombshell Flair had just dropped. But the situation took an even more dramatic turn when Rhea Ripley hobbled ringside with a crutch of her own.

The Nightmare confronted her upcoming Money in the Bank opponent before sparks flew in the ring and both women dropped their crutches. In an explosive twist, the two came to blows, showing neither were injured but were in fact, playing mind games with each other ahead of the looming pay-per-view this month.

Despite Flair's attempt of stirring the pot by faking an injury, the two are still set to meet on July 18th as Ripley once again lays her title on the line.

The two previously met at Hell in a Cell and although The Queen won the fight, The Nightmare retained her crown. Will all that change when they meet at Money in the Bank?

News Now - Sport News