Speaking with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, WWE SmackDown superstar Cesaro spoke about his feud with Roman Reigns earlier on this year, stating that he took the Universal Champion to a "place where he doesn't like to be".

Cesaro challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania Backlash in May. While unsuccessful in his attempts to win the title, Cesaro impressed fans with a great showing against 'The Tribal Chief'.

Cesaro told us that Roman's recent shift in attitude didn't change anything about the in-ring portion of their feud, but he acknowledged that both had "developed" since their first match several years ago:

"I took Roman to the limit and I don’t think he liked it, so let’s do it again.

"To me what it comes down to at the end of the day is what happens after the bell rings. Even when I’ve wrestled Roman Reigns in the past, I was able to take him to the limit, and maybe to a place where he doesn't like to be because he’s not usually there. He’s not usually pushed that way, I like to think, and that’s exactly what happened when the bell rang. Whatever his attitude is, it changes. He does what he does, he does what he thinks he has to do. My attitude changed from when I wrestled him before to now. I feel like we all matured, we all changed, we all developed, we all progressed. But at the end of the day, it’s about what happens when that bell rings. To me, that’s what’s important. Like you said [he had] a year great, but so did I, so let’s see what happens."

During the interview, Cesaro also spoke at length about the upcoming WWE tour of the UK which was announced last week. You can read exactly what the former United States Championship had to say about returning to Europe by clicking here.

WWE Live UK Tour dates and venues:

Newcastle - Utilita Arena (Sunday, September 19, 2021)

London - The O2 (Monday, September 20, 2021),

Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena (Tuesday, September 21, 2021)

Glasgow - The SSE Hydro (Wednesday, September 22, 2021)

Tickets available to purchase here: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/wwe-live-tickets/artist/1848807

