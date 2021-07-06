Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2021/22 Premier League season will be underway before you know it.

2021/22 Premier League

Things move quickly in the world of football and no more so than in England's top-flight when fixtures come so thick and fast that managers inevitably criticise the system every single season.

Therefore, don't be surprised when it feels like the conclusion of Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021 immediately blends into Premier League fixtures and the final days of the summer transfer window.

Ok, maybe that's a little exaggerated, but the moral of the story is that the Premier League is moving ever closer and it's about time that we started to look at how the season might pan out.

Chelsea to BID 60m for Declan Rice (Football Terrace)

2021/22 managers confirmed

And with Crystal Palace unveiling Patrick Vieira as their replacement for Roy Hodgson last week, that job just became a whole lot easier because now all 20 clubs have settled on their head coach.

Bearing that in mind, you'll know from the headline that we're taking on the near-impossible task of assessing how the 20 Premier League coaches for next season stack up against each other.

To do so, we're calling upon the trusty format of tiermaker.com and revisiting the tiers that we used to rank the Premier League bosses last season, which range from 'sacked soon' to 'world-class'.

The decisions are purely the opinion of your humble writer, which is no more or less legitimate than your own, with verdicts based upon their overall careers, Premier League experience and perceived potential.

Ranking Premier League managers

And let it be known that we absolutely hope to be proven wrong about the 'sacked soon' category, but we have to be realistic and accept that heads do indeed roll in England's top-flight.

Anyhow, from seasoned veterans of the division like David Moyes to new kids on the block such as Xisco Muñoz, there's plenty to unpack, so be sure to check out our full rankings down below:

Sacked soon

Ralph Hasenhüttl and Xisco Muñoz

Having lost 15 of their final 21 Premier League games last season, Southampton could well be sharpening their axe if Hasenhüttl doesn't come flying out of the blocks at St. Mary's in 2021/22.

Meanwhile, as much as we'd love Muñoz to buck the trend, we'd be remiss not to forecast Watford sending yet another manager packing, particularly when they're lacking so much top-level coaching experience.

Middle of the road

Thomas Frank, Daniel Farke, Nuno Espirito Santo, Steve Bruce and Patrick Vieira

The salt of the Premier League. All these managers deserve to be at the top level without necessarily standing out as coaches who are going to set the world alight.

Frank and Farke just need to prove themselves in the top-flight, Bruce needs to spark an upturn at Newcastle United and Vieira is returning to England on the back of a mixed spell with Nice.

Santo is the harshest selection in this tier, granted, but I have real doubts about his Tottenham Hotspur move given the away in which his Wolverhampton Wanderers tenure fizzled out so rapidly.

Criminally underrated

David Moyes, Graham Potter, Sean Dyche and Dean Smith

Why, oh why, wasn't Moyes given the Premier League Manager of the Season award? Your guess is as good as mine, but it really goes to show just how underrated he's been at West Ham United.

Elsewhere, Smith seemed to receive criminally little praise for his role in Aston Villa's successful 2020/21 campaign and Dyche appears to be forever unfashionable no matter how long he keeps Burnley afloat.

And it's staggering to think just how tough to beat Brighton have become under Potter while playing a system that is almost completely unique in its attacking and silky brand of football for a club near the bottom of the table.

Potential greatness

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Bruno Lage and Mikel Arteta

Solskjaer is on the precipice of proving himself as an elite coach, but we need to see him break that trophy duck at Old Trafford first. Make no mistake that he gets a hard rep from most fans, though.

And the world really is Lage's oyster on the back of his grounding at Benfica and with the bountiful resources at Molineux, so the potential for him to thrive in the Premier League is there for all to see.

Is this generous on Arteta? Perhaps, but we're giving him the benefit of the doubt because the criticism he's received is woefully exaggerated when you consider Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League table of 2021.

Elite

Marcelo Bielsa, Brendan Rodgers and Rafael Benitez

Call him a 'bottle job' until you're blue in the face, but the more you zoom out and appreciate what Rodgers has achieved at Leicester in two-and-a-half seasons, the more his elite status shines through.

Maybe this is a little kind to Bielsa and Benitez, but given their reverence and experience in the beautiful game, we'd be barmy to lump them in any one of 'middle of the road', 'criminally underrated' or 'potential greatness' .

World-class

Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp

This beyond reproach, right? I think most fans would agree that Guardiola, Tuchel and Klopp are the best of the bunch in the Premier League and might well be the leading title contenders this season.

If you put a gun against my head and asked me to pick out one of the three as the best of the best, then I'd have to go for Guardiola, but it's an incredibly tough call and each one of them is fantastic.

Full graphic

What do you think? Let us know

So, there you have it, every single Premier League manager for the 2021/22 season ranked and rated. What do you think - have we got it bang on the money or are we miles wide of the mark?

The Premier League is about as unpredictable as it gets, so no doubt we'll be left with egg on our face when the season gets underway, but I guess that's the joy and drama of the managerial game.

1 of 20 Who won the 2020/21 Premier League title? Liverpool Manchester United Manchester City Chelsea

At least all 20 of them can put their feet up and enjoy the Euro 2020 final in the mean time...

News Now - Sport News