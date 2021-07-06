Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

New research shows only 36% of UFC fans like Conor McGregor – but an overwhelming 62% back him to win his upcoming trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor and Poirier are set to fight one more time at UFC 264 in Las Vegas on July 10 – with both men holding one TKO victory over the other.

The study by 888 Sport has now shed light on public opinion of the 32-year-old.

It’s been revealed that the Irishman sharply divides MMA fans – with 36% in favour, and 35% actively taking a dislike to the Notorious one.

He may not be universally popular, but McGregor is impossible to ignore – a larger-than-life character and global superstar recognised well beyond combat sports circles.

Public opinion on McGregor has been divided as the years progressed, despite his achievements, as he became involved in many controversies outside the Octagon including assault charges and legal battle.

He recently topped the Forbes highest earning athlete list – with $180m coming in last year - ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James – and is well on his way to being a billionaire.

Selling his stake in Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey helped propel him to the top of the list, earning him a cool $150m.

The 888 Sport research shows many question his choice to carry on fighting – with only 16% of respondents saying they would continue their career in his financial position.

Since signing with UFC in 2013, McGregor’s star has continued to grow and reached stratospheric levels with his cross-code boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in 2017 – over 5 million pay-per-view sales were recorded as McGregor lost, but took home an estimated £130m from ‘The Money Fight.’

A spokesperson for 888 Sport commented: “Conor McGregor captured the attention and the hearts of MMA fans and the wider public as a whole when he burst into the scene all those years ago.

It is very interesting to see how people now view him, and to see whether his decision to keep fighting despite his massive wealth is something which fans support.”

The former UFC light heavyweight and featherweight champion will look to avenge his January loss to Poirier in the trilogy fight and take home the bragging rights – as well as his ever-growing bank balance.

