Everton transfer news: Irons targeting "unbreakable" Euro 2020 star

Everton are interested in signing Benfica striker Haris Seferovic, as reported by O Jogo via Sports Lens.

What's the latest transfer news involving Seferovic?

The Toffees have reportedly already made contact with Benfica over the forward, and they could soon follow this up by making an official offer for the 29-year-old.

If they do step up their interest in Seferovic, it is understood that he is currently valued at around £25m.

How did Seferovic fare at Euro 2020?

After a slow start to the tournament, with his side picking up just one point from their first two matches, Seferovic and Switzerland thrived at Euro 2020.

In their final group game, the 6 foot 1 striker scored Switzerland's opening goal as they swatted aside Turkey 3-1 to book their place in the knockout stages. He then saved his best performance for the last 16 clash with world champions France.

Seferovic caused Didier Deschamps' men all sorts of problems as he found the target twice to take the game to extra time, and eventually through to penalties. Switzerland would go on to win the shootout, although their impressive run finally came to an end in the quarter-finals when they came out on the wrong side of a penalty shootout against Spain.

Seferovic's Euros displays were eye-catching, and they followed on from an excellent season in Portugal where he scored 22 league goals for Benfica, highlighting how he has been on fire over the last 12 months.

Has Seferovic's career always been straightforward?

Seferovic flourished at the Euros but he has not always found it so easy to find his best form.

He has also had some lean spells in his career, such as only scoring five goals in 30 league appearances for Benfica in 2019/20, while he also managed just four goals in 20 top-flight matches two seasons earlier.

However, he has bounced back from these setbacks and after the France match, his wife, Amina, explained how he has put these low moments behind him to go on to achieve success.

Speaking to the Swiss newspaper Blick via The Guardian, she said: “He’s a giant fighter. In the course of his career he had to, and sometimes still has to, take a lot of criticism. Some players break because of it. He is mentally unbreakable.”

Could he be a key asset for Everton next season?

It is no secret that Everton were heavily reliant on Dominic Calvert-Lewin for goals in 2020/21. He scored 16 of their 47 Premier League goals - that's a staggering 34%.

Hoping that Calvert-Lewin continues to fire with such consistency may be wishful thinking, so Everton need a Plan B. Seferovic could be just that.

The 79-cap international has not always been the most prolific of goalscorers, indicating that he may not start every game, but he has shown some of the best form of his career over the past year.

Everton could benefit from this by bringing him in to either complement Calvert-Lewin or make an impact off the bench, which could then ease some of the burden on the England man's shoulders and give the side a well-rounded attack next season.

