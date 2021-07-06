While speaking to Cheap Heat, Universal Champion Roman Reigns has dramatically shot down the idea of The Shield reuniting in WWE.

Reigns said that while he has a lot of respect for both Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley), he doesn't feel as if he could share the spotlight with the former WWE Champions once again:

"No. I have a lot of respect for what we did. A lot of that time was really pivotal for me to learn and gain experience and be around other performers and see their process and how they attack and think about things, but where I'm at now, it's a one-man show. I have the family dynamic with [The Usos], but I call the shots. It's my thumb on this pole and I don't think I could share it anymore."

There is obviously a logistical issue with The Shield reuniting too, as while Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are still with WWE, Dean Ambrose left the company in April 2019 and now wrestles for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as Jon Moxley, where he is a former World Champion.

The trio last worked together in April 2019 at the Shield's Final Chapter show. The show, which was where Moxley had his last match for WWE, saw The Shield team up to take on Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

Many have speculated that WWE is going to have Seth Rollins challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship later on this year, and Reigns had the following to say when asked about the prospect of wrestling his former stablemate:

"Seth is a special performer, especially in-ring. It can be a cold situation, but you give us a crowd and give us a ring, we'll make something special happen. Put us in a scenario like WrestleMania or SummerSlam, that chemistry and that ambition for greatness between the both of us will always be there and that's what will make it special."

Roman Reigns will be in action at next weekend's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, where he defends his Universal Championship in a huge match against WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription.

