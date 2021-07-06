Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor has sent long-term rival Dustin Poirier an ominous message ahead of their trilogy fight this weekend – using Twitter’s voice messenger to tell him “I’m coming for you”.

The 32-year-old's warning comes as he looks to avenge the defeat he suffered to Poirier in January.

McGregor and Louisiana native Poirier are set to fight one more time at UFC 264 in Las Vegas on Saturday – with both men holding one first round knockout victory over the other.

The public message clocked up over 150,000 views within an hour of being posted.

McGregor tried to get under his opponent’s skin by branding him a “silly hillbilly” and brought back his ‘pea head’ insult – first used in the trash talk ahead of their first fight in 2014.

Poirier claimed at the time he had ‘never hated any opponent more’ than the outspoken Irishman – who went on to knock the American out within two minutes.

McGregor and Poirier verbally agreed to fight again following their January fight, having afforded each other mutual respect over the years.

Poirer vs McGregor 3: News, Date, Tickets, Location And Everything You Need To Know

Poirier recently said he would earn “five to ten times more” fighting McGregor than he would challenging Charles Oliviera for the lightweight title – despite being the number one contender.

On Instagram Live, McGregor promised an asking fan he would take Poirier down with a head-kick.

He said: “I'll give him a proper head kick. There will be a lot of weapons produced on the night, that's for sure. He wants mixed martial arts? He's going to get it.

"I've been busy putting in the work - full focus, fully immersed in mixed martial arts, it's been nothing but mixed martial arts, so I'm ready to put on a show."

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

In his preparations, McGregor has been cycling 20 miles a day ahead of training with his team which includes Bellator MMA star Peter Queally, as well as long-time associates John Kavanagh and Owen Roddy in California.

One of MMA’s great rivalries will be decided on Saturday night in the headline fight at UFC 264 – and McGregor as always is willing to do whatever it takes to gain an advantage.

News Now - Sport News