AJ Styles and The Undertaker swapped gloves after the Boneyard match that main evented night one of WrestleMania 36 last year, it has been revealed.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, AJ Styles revealed that he wanted to get The Undertaker a gift after their match last year.

The former WWE Champion explained that he phoned Michelle McCool, The Undertaker's wife, to ask what "The Deadman" would like. McCool suggested that Styles send him over some of his gloves, which he ended up doing:

"I called his wife [Michelle McCool] and was like, 'What does he want? I need to get him something. She was like, 'Give him your gloves, that would mean a lot to him if you signed your gloves.' Michelle hooked me up. Hopefully, that was a gift he enjoyed. He actually sent his gloves to me with a very nice thank you letter."

AJ Styles then spoke about getting to work with The Undertaker, noting that he is "proud" of the match that he and the legend ending up producing last year:

"I'm proud that I had the opportunity to work with the Undertaker. It was icing on the cake to have one of the better cinematic matches that WWE has done. I was very proud of it and I'm sure Taker was very proud of it. It was one of those things where you weren't sure how fans would take it, but it was exactly what we both needed. I was certainly pleasantly surprised when they said, 'You're doing a Boneyard match and it's going to be different.' Okay, cool. Not a match in front of nobody? Perfect. It was exactly what we envisioned. I would have loved to have the opportunity to work with him before he retired because we gelled so well in that Boneyard match."

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription.

