Fall Guys Season 5: What is The Release Date?

Fall Guys Season 5 is on its way soon and we have all the details you need to know about the release date.

The platform battle royale game is a huge hit, with many comparing it to famous TV show Takeshi’s Castle.

Gaming fans have been thoroughly enjoying season 4, which has been a futuristic theme. However fans are wanting season 5 sooner rather than later so that they can get some new content.

Season 5 does not look like it will fail to deliver and this excitement for the new season to come out is very understandable.

Fall Guys Season 5 Release Date

Typically, a new season of Fall Guys comes out immediately after the old one is due to end. It is easy to find this out, as the battle pass refreshes every season and gives us a countdown of when it is due to end.

We know that the current season is due to end on July 20th. Therefore season 5 will most likely be released on the July 20th. If not, it should definitely be out on July 21st latest.

This is very exciting news as it means the new season is only a couple of weeks and gaming fans can start to prepare for the fresh content arriving.

It is crazy to see the sheer rise in popularity that Fall Guys has endured since its release in February 2020 but it is most definitely deserved.

Developers Mediatonic have not shied away from this popularity, but instead have been producing great content ever since the release of the game.

Hopefully more leaks and information will come to our knowledge before the release so excitement can build even more for Season 5.

