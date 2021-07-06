'Surely you aren’t judging her': Andy Murray defends Emma Raducanu after Wimbledon exit

Emma Raducanu reached the fourth round of Wimbledon after a stunning run of form from the tournament rookie, but due to medical reasons she was forced to retire from her match against Ajla Tomljanović.

After a nail-biting game of cat and mouse in the first set, Raducanu narrowly missed out to the Australian 6-4. In the second set, the 18-year-old was pulled from the court due to breathing problems before the match was eventually called off and Tomljanović progressed into the quarter-finals.

The crowd, and indeed the nation, were heartbroken for the young ace, who defied all odds by making it so far in the competition. In her first ever Grand Slam, Raducanu rose into the spotlight and became the youngest ever British woman to reach the final 16 at Wimbledon since 1968.

The teen also became the last Brit standing, outlasting the likes of Heather Watson and Andy Murray.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray, who was knocked out by Denis Shapovalov in the third round, took to Twitter to support Raducanu after her exit from the All English Tennis Club last night.

Despite withdrawing due to medical reasons, a debate has sparked on social media over her loss in the fourth round.

It was John McEnroe's comments which initially stirred the pot. The former world number one claimed the pressure "got a little too much" for Raducanu, who "is going to fine" after suffering problems with her breathing. She also confirmed that she is feeling "much better" in a recent statement on her social media.

Following McEnroe's controversial statement, Piers Morgan tweeted: "Mental strength and resilience are not dirty words. They’re good things that need to be taught, nurtured, encouraged & celebrated from school onwards. This would be immeasurably easier if so many high profile people stopped playing the victim."

In follow up, Kevin Pietersen echoed Morgan's post, saying: "Talent is one thing, but mental toughness is what separates the good from the great in sport! Deal with it, or someone else will deal with it in your place!"

This resulted in Murray jumping to Raducanu's defence, along with many other household names within the sport and countless adoring fans.

"Surely you aren't judging her mental toughness on yesterday's match?!" the 34-year-old tweeted.

Raducanu was initially a Wimbledon wildcard and earned her spot on the main roster after her impressive performances at the Nottingham Open last month. She overcame opponents Vitalia Diatchenko, Markéta Vondroušová and Sorana Cîrstea to reach the last 16.

The 18-year-old rookie has wowed the nation and huge things can be expected of her moving forwards. To go so far in her first ever Grand Slam tournament leaves no questions whatsoever over her mental toughness.

News Now - Sport News