England have roared their way into the semi-finals of Euro 2020 on the back of a number of fantastic team performances.

The Three Lions have yet to concede a goal in any of the five games they have played so far in the tournament - and look genuine contenders to lift the trophy. One member of England's defence, though, has been making headlines for his efforts as an attacking force at the other end of the pitch.

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw was sublime in Saturday's 4-0 quarter-final victory over Ukraine, setting up goals for Harry Kane and Harry Maguire with perfectly weighted crosses. Overall, the 25-year-old has been his country's most creative player during the Euros, utilising his wand of a left foot to fashion no less than eight chances for his side.

In celebration of Shaw's form, England supporters took to social media after the win over Ukraine to dub him 'Shawberto Carlos'. The nickname is a tribute to legendary Brazilian Roberto Carlos, who is widely thought of as the best left-back in the history of the game.

Shaw's England colleagues are certainly fans of his new moniker. Footage emerged on social media on Monday of Kane, Declan Rice and Jadon Sancho each referring to their teammate as 'Shawberto' during a training session.

Now 48 years old, the iconic Roberto Carlos notched up a staggering 125 caps for his country. Himself renowned for the deadly accuracy of his left-foot, any comparison with the former Real Madrid man is high praise indeed for Shaw.

Roberto Carlos has already commented on an Instagram post from Shaw to congratulate him on his performance against Ukraine. However, now the Brazilian great has spoken publically about his admiration for Shaw's ability.

"You can see he [Shaw] is very motivated," Roberto Carlos told skysports.com.

"He's really improving, his performance against Ukraine was very good. He's been an important part of this English team, along with all the others."

Roberto Carlos, though, played down any direct comparisons between himself and Shaw on the pitch, arguing that too much time has passed to make a fair judgement on the matter.

"It's two completely different periods in football. I had my time and now he's having his. Similarities I think could be that he has strength and the desire to win, just like I did."

Although Roberto Carlos is not keen to make a comparison, Shaw is clearly loving being mentioned in the same breath as one of the best to ever play the game. The smile on his face when his teammates called him by his new nickname said it all!

Still relatively young in his career, if Shaw can continue to put on performances like he has done during Euro 2020, then he could well write his name into footballing folklore alongside men such as Roberto Carlos.

