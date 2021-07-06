PS4 Games Schedule 2021: Release Dates, Latest News And More

Gaming fans across the world always highly-anticipate the new PS4 games being released each year and we have all the information you need to know for 2021.

Finding what games are going to be released this year can be difficult, so we have created a month-by-month schedule to keep you up to date. 

From yearly releases such as FIFA 22 to brand new games such as Back 4 Blood, we have covered every new PS4 game being released in 2021. 

If you are looking to upgrade and purchase the P55, make sure to check out our PS5 Stock Tracker to keep up to date will all of the latest developments to find out where to buy one.

Here is the schedule for all of the confirmed, new PS4 game release dates arriving in 2021:

July 2021

GameRelease Date
The Procession to CalvaryJuly 7, 2021
Sniper Elite VR July 8, 2021
Where the Heart LeadsJuly 13, 2021
F1 2021July 16, 2021
Cris TalesJuly 20, 2021
Last StopJuly 22, 2021
Clone Drone in the Danger ZoneJuly 27, 2021
NEO: The World Ends With YouJuly 27, 2021
Samurai Warriors 5July 27, 2021
Synth RidersJuly 27, 2021
The Great Ace Attorney ChroniclesJuly 27, 2021
Tribes of MidgardJuly 27, 2021
Winds & LeavesJuly 27, 2021
Eldest SoulsJuly 29, 2021
Resident Evil Re:VerseJuly 2021 (TBC)

August 2021

GameRelease Date
Lemnis GateAugust 3, 2021
GodfallAugust 10, 2021
HadesAugust 13, 2021
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's CutAugust 20, 2021
Madden NFL 22August 20, 2021
Aliens: Fireteam EliteAugust 24, 2021
Kena: Bridge of SpiritsAugust 24, 2021
Psychonauts 2August 25, 2021
Hotel Life: A Resort SimulatorAugust 26, 2021
Traffic Jams August 26, 2021
RustlerAugust 31, 2021

September 2021

GameRelease Date
Riders RepublicSeptember 2, 2021
Big Rumble Boxing: Creed ChampionsSeptember 3, 2021
Bus Simulator 21September 7, 2021
Sonic Colors: UltimateSeptember 7, 2021
Tales of AriseSeptember 9, 2021
Life Is Strange: True ColorsSeptember 10, 2021
Rainbow Six ExtractionSeptember 16, 2021
Diablo 2: ResurrectedSeptember 23, 2021
Lost JudgementSeptember 24, 2021
Astria AscendingSeptember 30, 2021
Hot Wheels UnleashedSeptember 30, 2021

October 2021

GameRelease Date
Super Monkey Ball: Banana ManiaOctober 3, 2021
Far Cry 6October 7, 2021
Back 4 BloodOctober 12, 2021
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami ChroniclesOctober 15, 2021
Battlefield 2042October 22, 2021
My Friend Peppa PigOctober 22, 2021
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of AshesOctober 22, 2021
Marvel's Guardian of the GalaxyOctober 26, 2021
StrayOctober 2021 (TBC)

November 2021

GameRelease Date
Just Dance 2022November 4, 2021

December 2021

GameRelease Date
Dying Light 2December 7, 2021

Upcoming PS4 Games 2021 Without Confirmed Release Date

GameRelease Date
A Juggler's Tale2021
A Space for the Unbound2021
Aeon Must Die2021
After The Fall2021
Airhead2021
Among Us2021
Atomic Heart2021
Away: The Survival Series2021
Babylon's Fall2021
Bake 'n Switch2021
Blade Runner2021
Bleach: Brave Souls2021
Bless Unleashed2021
Blood Bowl 32021
Boundary2021
Braid: Anniversary Edition2021
Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead2021
Dangerous Driving 22021
Digimon Survive2021
Disc Room2021
Dodgeball Academia2021
Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires2021
Eastern Exorcist2021
Elasto Mania Remastered2021
Ever Forward2021
Everspace 22021
Evil West2021
F.I.S.T: Forged In Shadow Torch2021
Flea Madness2021
Goodbye Volcano High2021
Gotham Knights2021
Hazel Sky2021
Heavenly Bodies2021
Horizon Forbidden West2021
Humanity2021
I Expect You to Die 2: The Spy and the Liar2021
Inazuma Eleven Ares2021
Insurgency: Sandstorm2021
Jett: The Far Shore2021
Lake2021
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga2021
Lost in Random2021
Lost Soul Aside2021
Martha Is Dead2021
Metal: Hellsinger2021
Minimal Affect2021
Murder Mystery Machine2021
N1RV Ann-A: Trouble in False Paradise2021
Necrobarista2021
Neko Ghost, Jump!2021
Part Animals2021
Plunder Pack 2021
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake2021
Relayer2021
Roguebook2021
Roller Champions2021
Roots of Pacha2021
Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass2021
Shadow Warrior 32021
Sifu2021
Skull & Bones2021
Sol Cresta2021
Solar Ash2021
Someday You'll Return2021
Song in the Smoke2021
Squadron 512021
Summertime Madness2021
Super Meat Boy Forever2021
The Eternal Cylinder2021
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe2021
Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong2021
Weird West2021
YouTubers Life 22021
Zenegon2021
Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever2021
Earth Defense Force 62021
Infinity Strash - Dragon Quest: The Adventures of Dai2021
Phantasy Star Online 2: New Jenesis2021
Trails in the Dark2021

So, with so many PS4 games yet to be released this year, which one are you looking forward to the most? Make sure to keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

