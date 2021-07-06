PS4 Games Schedule 2021: Release Dates, Latest News And More

Gaming fans across the world always highly-anticipate the new PS4 games being released each year and we have all the information you need to know for 2021.

Finding what games are going to be released this year can be difficult, so we have created a month-by-month schedule to keep you up to date.

From yearly releases such as FIFA 22 to brand new games such as Back 4 Blood, we have covered every new PS4 game being released in 2021.

If you are looking to upgrade and purchase the P55, make sure to check out our PS5 Stock Tracker to keep up to date will all of the latest developments to find out where to buy one.

Here is the schedule for all of the confirmed, new PS4 game release dates arriving in 2021:

July 2021

Game Release Date The Procession to Calvary July 7, 2021 Sniper Elite VR July 8, 2021 Where the Heart Leads July 13, 2021 F1 2021 July 16, 2021 Cris Tales July 20, 2021 Last Stop July 22, 2021 Clone Drone in the Danger Zone July 27, 2021 NEO: The World Ends With You July 27, 2021 Samurai Warriors 5 July 27, 2021 Synth Riders July 27, 2021 The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles July 27, 2021 Tribes of Midgard July 27, 2021 Winds & Leaves July 27, 2021 Eldest Souls July 29, 2021 Resident Evil Re:Verse July 2021 (TBC)

August 2021

Game Release Date Lemnis Gate August 3, 2021 Godfall August 10, 2021 Hades August 13, 2021 Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut August 20, 2021 Madden NFL 22 August 20, 2021 Aliens: Fireteam Elite August 24, 2021 Kena: Bridge of Spirits August 24, 2021 Psychonauts 2 August 25, 2021 Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator August 26, 2021 Traffic Jams August 26, 2021 Rustler August 31, 2021

September 2021

Game Release Date Riders Republic September 2, 2021 Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions September 3, 2021 Bus Simulator 21 September 7, 2021 Sonic Colors: Ultimate September 7, 2021 Tales of Arise September 9, 2021 Life Is Strange: True Colors September 10, 2021 Rainbow Six Extraction September 16, 2021 Diablo 2: Resurrected September 23, 2021 Lost Judgement September 24, 2021 Astria Ascending September 30, 2021 Hot Wheels Unleashed September 30, 2021

October 2021

Game Release Date Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania October 3, 2021 Far Cry 6 October 7, 2021 Back 4 Blood October 12, 2021 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles October 15, 2021 Battlefield 2042 October 22, 2021 My Friend Peppa Pig October 22, 2021 The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes October 22, 2021 Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy October 26, 2021 Stray October 2021 (TBC)

November 2021

Game Release Date Just Dance 2022 November 4, 2021

December 2021

Game Release Date Dying Light 2 December 7, 2021

Upcoming PS4 Games 2021 Without Confirmed Release Date

Game Release Date A Juggler's Tale 2021 A Space for the Unbound 2021 Aeon Must Die 2021 After The Fall 2021 Airhead 2021 Among Us 2021 Atomic Heart 2021 Away: The Survival Series 2021 Babylon's Fall 2021 Bake 'n Switch 2021 Blade Runner 2021 Bleach: Brave Souls 2021 Bless Unleashed 2021 Blood Bowl 3 2021 Boundary 2021 Braid: Anniversary Edition 2021 Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead 2021 Dangerous Driving 2 2021 Digimon Survive 2021 Disc Room 2021 Dodgeball Academia 2021 Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires 2021 Eastern Exorcist 2021 Elasto Mania Remastered 2021 Ever Forward 2021 Everspace 2 2021 Evil West 2021 F.I.S.T: Forged In Shadow Torch 2021 Flea Madness 2021 Goodbye Volcano High 2021 Gotham Knights 2021 Hazel Sky 2021 Heavenly Bodies 2021 Horizon Forbidden West 2021 Humanity 2021 I Expect You to Die 2: The Spy and the Liar 2021 Inazuma Eleven Ares 2021 Insurgency: Sandstorm 2021 Jett: The Far Shore 2021 Lake 2021 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 2021 Lost in Random 2021 Lost Soul Aside 2021 Martha Is Dead 2021 Metal: Hellsinger 2021 Minimal Affect 2021 Murder Mystery Machine 2021 N1RV Ann-A: Trouble in False Paradise 2021 Necrobarista 2021 Neko Ghost, Jump! 2021 Part Animals 2021 Plunder Pack 2021 Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake 2021 Relayer 2021 Roguebook 2021 Roller Champions 2021 Roots of Pacha 2021 Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass 2021 Shadow Warrior 3 2021 Sifu 2021 Skull & Bones 2021 Sol Cresta 2021 Solar Ash 2021 Someday You'll Return 2021 Song in the Smoke 2021 Squadron 51 2021 Summertime Madness 2021 Super Meat Boy Forever 2021 The Eternal Cylinder 2021 The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe 2021 Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong 2021 Weird West 2021 YouTubers Life 2 2021 Zenegon 2021 Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever 2021 Earth Defense Force 6 2021 Infinity Strash - Dragon Quest: The Adventures of Dai 2021 Phantasy Star Online 2: New Jenesis 2021 Trails in the Dark 2021

So, with so many PS4 games yet to be released this year, which one are you looking forward to the most? Make sure to keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News