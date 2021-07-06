Man United transfer news: Red Devils' fear over Raphael Varane revealed

According to journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft, Manchester United have not tabled a bid for Raphael Varane and could be afraid that the Real Madrid defender may use the club to earn a new contract at the Bernabeu.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Raphael Varane?

Recent reports from Sport as per Sport Witness claimed that defender Varane has given his word to Man United and indicated that he would be willing to make the move to Old Trafford this summer.

The report suggested that Real Madrid's asking price for the France international is €60m (£51.3m) and the Spanish newspaper said that his departure is inevitable in the transfer market.

Fjortoft, however, has a slightly different perspective on the situation.

What has Jan Aage Fjortoft said about Varane to Man United?

Fjortoft claims that Man United have not tabled a bid for Madrid's Varane, although the World Cup winner has made it apparent to the La Liga giants that he would like a fresh challenge.

The journalist speculated that United are afraid to be used as leverage by the 28-year-old and may fear that the Frenchman is in fact seeking a fresh contract at Madrid.

Did Varane perform well at the European Championships this summer?

Despite France's last-16 exit from the European Championships this summer, Varane was a consistent presence at the back for the World Cup winners.

According to WhoScored, the defender started in all four matches at the tournament and featured in every minute of their Euros campaign.

His dominance in the heading department was evident throughout the championships as he won more aerial duels than any player who started more than once in France's squad, with two per game.

Varane also ranked third in the side for successful long balls as he completed five per game at the Euros, and he achieved an overall pass completion rate of 94.2%.

Do United have a plan B if Varane’s deal collapses?

Spanish news outlet AS recently claimed that Man United could pursue Sevilla's Jules Kounde as a more expensive, but younger alternative to Varane this summer.

The report suggested that the 22-year-old would be available in the transfer window for a fee of €70m (£59.8m) but as it stands no club has come close to matching this figure.

According to reports from Manchester Evening News last month, United are also interested in signing Villarreal defender Pau Torres and there is a growing belief that the Red Devils can strike a deal for the Spaniard.

Torres is currently still at the European Championships as Spain are set to face Italy in the semi-finals of the tournament on Tuesday. Any move for the centre-back is reportedly likely to take place after Sunday's final.

