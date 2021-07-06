Barcelona are in real financial turmoil.

A report from Goal has revealed that Barcelona cannot register any of their new signings - Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Emerson - because they are well above the salary cap.

Barca are now over €1 billion in debt and desperately need to sell players so they can register Lionel Messi and their new arrivals.

With Barcelona's financial struggles in mind, we've looked at the wages of their players using a report from The Sun.

They don't have figures for every player so we've used other sources where appropriate.

And, when you look at how much Barcelona's players are earning, it's not surprise they are in so much financial trouble.

23. Riqui Puig - £25,000-per-week

22. Eric Garcia - £38,500-per-week (per Goal)

21. Sergiño Dest - £41,000-per-week

20. Ansu Fati - £45,000-per-week

19. . Ronald Araújo - £50,000-per-week

18. Emerson - £58,000-per-week (per Goal)

17. Neto - £65,000-per-week

16. Clément Lenglet - £70,000-per-week

=14. Carles Aleñá - £85,000-per-week

=14. Martin Braithwaite - £85,000-per-week

13. Marc-André ter Stegen - £100,000-per-week

12. Philippe Coutinho - £146,000-per-week

11. Jordi Alba - £150,000-per-week

10. Sergi Roberto - £170,000-per-week

9. Samuel Umtiti - £208,000-per-week

=6. Miralem Pjanic - £210,000-per-week

=6. Gerard Piqué - £210,000-per-week

=6. Ousmane Dembélé - £210,000-per-week

=4. Sergio Aguero - £230,000-per-week (per Goal)

=4. Memphis Depay - £230,000-per-week (per Goal)

3. Sergio Busquets - £258,000-per-week

2. Antoine Griezmann - £345,000-per-week

1. Frenkie de Jong - £354,000-per-week

Barcelona are also attempting to re-sign Messi. His contract, which ran out at the start of the month, was worth just under £600,000-per-week.

The amount that Barcelona are paying their players are just crazy.

Barca are paying nine of their players over £200,000-per-week.

Those that earn over that amount include Umtiti, who hasn't played over 20 games in each of the last three seasons.

It's no surprise that they are well above the salary cap when you look at the numbers.

