Daily Digest: Emma Raducanu “feeling much better” after Wimbledon withdrawal

In today’s news: Emma Raducanu reveals she is “feeling much better” after withdrawing from Wimbledon, Aryna Sabalenka reaches the Grand Slam semi-final, and UEFA marks one year to go until Euro 2022.

Emma Raducanu responds to Wimbledon withdrawal

The 18-year-old Raducanu published a statement after withdrawing from her Wimbledon round of 16 match against Ajla Tomljanović last night. The young talent had been losing 4-6 0-3 when she called for medical assistance. It was later confirmed she was experiencing “breathing difficulties”.

The Briton, who only made her WTA Tour debut in June, has since revealed she is ‘feeling better’ and thanked her supporters, the All England Club, her team, the LTA, her parents and friends.

“I wanted to let everyone know that I am feeling much better this morning,” she said. “First up, I want to congratulate Ajla on an incredible performance and I’m sorry our match ended the way it did. I was playing the best tennis of my life in front of an amazing crowd this week and I think the whole experience caught up with me.

“At the end of the first set, after some super intense rallies, I started to breathe heavily and felt dizzy. The medical team advised me not to continue and although it felt like the hardest thing in the world not to be able to finish my Wimbledon on the court, I was not well enough to carry on.”

Aryna Sabalenka reaches Wimbledon semi-final

Belarusian talent Sabalenka reached her first Grand Slam semi-final after beating Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon. She defeated the Tunisian 6-4, 6-3 to set up a clash with Karolína Plíšková.

"I'm happy it looks like everything is working for me,” Sabalenka said. “It's really tricky, shots on the grass - it's sometimes hard to do anything with the ball. It fits my game and I'm really enjoying my time on the court.”

Czech player Plíšková eased past Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-2. Her compatriot Karolína Muchová was not so successful, losing 6-2, 6-3 to Angelique Kerber of Germany. Kerber will now face either world number one Ashleigh Barty or Ajla Tomljanović, both of Australia, in the semi-final.

UEFA marks one year to go until Euro 2022

UEFA has marked one year to go until the 2022 European Championship gets underway in England. The hosts will be joined by 15 other countries for the tournament running from July 6th to 31st.

Defending champions Netherlands will be challenged by Austria, Belgium, England, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Northern Ireland, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Venues include Old Trafford in Manchester, Wembley, Manchester City Academy Stadium and Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium.

UEFA shared a number of graphics to ramp up excitement for the tournament, including one with the caption: “Pride. Passion. Heart. It won’t be long until we feel it all again.”

Sophie Baggeley leaves Bristol City

Star goalkeeper Sophie Baggeley has announced she is leaving Bristol City, who were relegated to the Women’s Championship last season. The 24-year-old was a stand-out performer for the club, making 117 appearances over four years.

She was named in the PFA Team of the Year for the 2018/19 season, and was voted Fans’ PFA Player of the Year and FAWSL Player’s Player of the Year. Baggeley’s next destination is unknown, but she has paid tribute to her former club on Twitter.

“I’ve shared my time with great players and staff, had some amazing moments, and made friends for life,” she wrote. “The season didn’t end how we wanted, but I hope to see the team back where it belongs. Big thanks to the fans for all the support.”

In other football transfer news, Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signings of midfielder Maéva Clemaron and goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela. Both players arrive after two seasons at Everton.

Olympic swimmer praised for training in crocodile-infested waters

Timor Leste’s Edha Belo has been praised by her National Olympic Committee after training for Tokyo 2020 in crocodile-infested waters. The swimmer earned a universality place in the women's 50 metres freestyle for the upcoming Olympics, but does not have access to a swimming pool.

"Timor Leste has suffered more than one COVID outbreak, and Edha has not been able to access a pool for some time," said Timor Leste National Olympic Committee secretary general Laurentino Guterres, according to insidethegames.biz.

"Undaunted, she did dry land training and trained in the sea - and, yes, there are crocodiles but we understand they vary at different times of the year. With the most recent lockdown and then the horrendous rain and flooding, even that had to stop.

"Hers has to be one of the bravest, most determined stories of journeys to the Olympics.”

