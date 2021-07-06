Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu: Why tennis still has a long way to go in dealing with mental health

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Emma Raducanu’s retirement from her Wimbledon fourth round match yesterday was a number of things, but it was definitely not a sign of her “quitting.”

It was heartbreaking to see for the teenager as she had done so well up until that point. It was disappointing for the adoring crowd and it was somewhat bitter-sweet for Ajla Tomljanović, who felt uncomfortable celebrating given the circumstances.

But Raducanu should not feel ashamed. She has nothing to be embarrassed about and certainly nothing that owes any fan any sort of apology.

And while the majority of the crowd and public did offer their sympathy and wish the 18-year-old a speedy recovery, some chose to ridicule and cast judgement.

BBC pundit John McEnroe claimed the situation “got a little bit too much” for the British star and hoped that she’d “learn from the experience.”

It was a peculiar comment to hear considering the lack of details known about Raducanu’s situation at the time and the former Wimbledon winner was lambasted by the majority for his words. Yet, the main issue here is not the comments themselves, but that they were allowed to be made in the first place.

At a time when a player has retired hurt and is visibly struggling, why is anyone, irrespective of whether you’re a former tennis player, afforded the air time to make baseless assumptions?

Because the problem with allowing the platform to criticise is that it then lets other opinions evolve. Having seen McEnroe’s words, Piers Morgan unsurprisingly got involved and suggested that Raducanu “couldn’t handle the pressure” and “quit when she was losing badly.”

How will the 18-year-old feel reading these comments? Will the words of a non-athlete who recently walked off his own show serve to inspire her? Absolutely not. Could they have a dangerous impact on the young star’s mental health as she struggles to deal with the fallout from her retirement yesterday? Absolutely yes.

Raducanu has since posted on social media, thanking her fans for their support and explaining that she had difficulty breathing while on the court. The teenager also admitted she’d learned a lot from the experience yesterday and “what it takes to perform at the top.”

The main thing to take from this is that Raducanu has come to this conclusion herself. Not because of McEnroe or Morgan’s words, but her own interpretation of events. Though this shows maturity well beyond her years, not all players will be strong enough to speak out in this way.

For these reasons, tennis and indeed broadcasters need to act now. Had McEnroe’s comments not been allowed to air, then Morgan’s may never have developed either.

These blind, baseless and belittling remarks may have been commonplace in the past, but this is a new era of tennis and the sport must realise that although these players are talented, athletic superstars, they are also human.

Look at Naomi Osaka for example. The nerves of having to defend herself and deal with a relentless bombardment of media scrutiny were too much to handle. It led to her withdrawing from the French Open. It caused her to miss this year’s Wimbledon. It could yet have further implications.

With social media nowadays, criticism is far more heightened as well. McEnroe may well have dealt with reporters and newspaper headlines, yet he was not exposed to the same level of scrutiny as the players of today.

Work must therefore be done by tennis’ governing bodies to ensure these players are looked after suitably and protected where appropriate.

Raducanu is a future star. This much is clear. Yesterday’s performance should not define her. Look after her, support her, give her some space if needs be. Go above and beyond to ensure the wellbeing of all players on tour, especially the younger, more inexperienced names.

Tennis has a wealth of talented stars coming through. It must ensure it does not let them slip for the wrong reasons.

