Vignettes for Eva Marie's return to WWE began airing after WrestleMania 37 in April, but the Raw star has explained that she expected to return to the company much sooner.

Reports suggested that Eva Marie had re-signed with WWE in October 2020, but the former Total Divas star didn't actually appear on WWE television in any capacity until six months after those initial reports first emerged.

It was another three months until Eva Marie physically appeared on Monday Night Raw, and she has told Bleacher Report that she was anticipating being brought back to TV much sooner, saying:

“There’s always so many things where creatively, story-wise, there were so many things where I was going to come back before ‘Mania, and then I wasn’t,” she said. “Timing is everything, and just making sure it made sense. That’s kind of where it was at where I thought I was returning a lot sooner, and then it didn’t make sense. WrestleMania wasn’t the right moment, and right after wasn’t, either. It was just looking for that right little slot to insert the storyline and create it and start it.”

Eva Marie returned to WWE television on the June 14 episode of Monday Night Raw. On the show, Eva brought out NXT UK star Piper Niven as her protégé, who she has now affectionately renamed Doudrop.

As of right now, it's unclear whether or not the plan was to always bring Eva Marie back to television alongside Doudrop, although reports from before her return suggested that WWE also considered NXT star Mercedes Martinez for the role of Eva's muscle.

Eva Marie and Doudrop were unsuccessful in their attempts to qualify for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. The pair lost their qualifying tag match to former SmackDown Women's Champions Naomi and Asuka on the June 21 show.

You can find out the latest chapter in the Eva Marie and Doudrop storyline by watching WWE Raw live every Monday in the UK on BT Sport.

