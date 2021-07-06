Birmingham City transfer news: Blues seal deal for Premier League prospect

It has been a busy start to the summer transfer window for Birmingham City as manager Lee Bowyer looks to assemble a squad which is capable of reaching new heights in the Championship.

The Blues have already secured the services of three new players as Jordan Graham, Chuks Aneke and Ryan Woods are all set to line up for the club in the second-tier next season after making permanent moves.

Meanwhile, Bowyer has opted to cut ties with a host of individuals who ultimately failed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis at this level during their respective spells at St Andrew's.

Certainly not content with the aforementioned additions, Bowyer has now sealed a temporary deal for one of Chelsea's academy products.

As confirmed by the club's official website, Birmingham have signed full-back Juan Familia-Castillo on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old has failed to make any inroads on Chelsea's starting eleven in recent years due to the presence of Marcos Alonso and fell further down the pecking order following the club's decision to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City.

Following an unsuccessful loan spell at AZ Alkmaar during the first-half of the previous campaign, Familia-Castillo joined fellow Dutch side ADO Den Haag in January.

Whilst the full-back was unable to establish himself as a regular starter for De Ooievaars, he did feature on 16 occasions in the Eredivisie.

However, despite Familia-Castillo's presence, ADO Den Haag were unable to avoid relegation to the second-tier of Dutch football.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Birmingham are already able to call upon the services of Kristian Pedersen, George Friend and Steve Seddon, it is somewhat of a surprise that they have decided to bolster their options at left-back by drafting in Familia-Castillo.

Whereas Pedersen did manage to illustrate earlier this year that he is more than capable of operating as a central-defender, there is no guarantee that Familia-Castillo will be able to emerge as a regular starter for the Blues in a five-man defence.

Furthermore, the defender lack of consistency last season for ADO Den Haag resulted in him averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.26.

However, with Bowyer more than capable of getting the very best out of players, Familia-Castillo could potentially kick-start his career by learning from his guidance during the upcoming campaign.

The full-back may be in line to make his debut for the Blues when they face Cheltenham Town in a pre-season friendly on July 17th.

