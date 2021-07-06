Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barcelona are in real financial trouble.

A report from Goal has revealed that they are so far above the salary cap that they cannot register any of their new signings.

Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Emerson have all signed for the club this summer but will not be allowed to play as things stand.

Barcelona are also hoping to re-sign Messi.

The Argentine's contract ran out at the start of the month and they are hopeful of a deal being struck.

However, should he decide to re-join, he can't be registered due to their salary cap issues.

Barcelona have to sell some of their key players so they can re-sign Messi and that is exactly what they are trying to do.

According to the Daily Star, Barcelona are willing to sell Antoine Griezmann this summer.

Barcelona went through a great deal of effort to sign the Frenchman, who joined the club in a €120 million deal in 2019.

But, after just two seasons with the club, they are now willing to sell him so they can re-sign Messi.

It's believed that they are offering Chelsea the chance to sign the Frenchman, who scored 20 times in the 2020/21 season.

Representatives of Griezmann are expected in London in the next few days, where they will speak to Chelsea and gauge their interest.

Chelsea's priority this summer is signing a striker and Thomas Tuchel wants a marquee player to sign for the club.

Griezmann could be that man. The Frenchman is a World Cup winner with a lofty reputation who Chelsea could get at a reduced price.

Whether they will ultimately make a move for the Barcelona star, however, remains to be seen.

