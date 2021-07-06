Tottenham transfer news: Nuno chases £20-25m 'five-star professional' after striker departure

Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo is lining up a move to bring Benfica's Haris Seferovic to the club this summer, according to The Daily Mirror.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Spurs are in need of more in the way of firepower after Carlos Vinicius returned to the Portuguese giants following a largely uneventful loan spell in north London last season.

The Brazilian's departure, coupled with the fact that star striker Harry Kane has been strongly linked with a move away from the club, means Nuno is reportedly looking to bring in more goals this summer as he stamps his authority on the squad.

While Seferovic is thought to have a release clause of around £50m in his deal over in the Portuguese capital, there is said to be a belief that he could be available for between £20-25m.

How many goals did Seferovic score last season?

The Switzerland international enjoyed a strong season with Benfica last time out, bagging 22 times in 24 games.

Indeed, he took that form into the European Championships too, hitting three as his country made an impressive run to the quarter-finals, scoring twice during their shock win over world champions France.

Would he be a good signing for Tottenham?

The issue with the 29-year-old over the course of his career is that he's largely been inconsistent.

His most prolific campaign back in 2018/19 (23 goals in 20 starts) was followed up by just 5 strikes in 14 the year after and he's only ever hit anything approaching double figures in three seasons at the top level.

As a back-up, perhaps he has his uses, but he doesn't appear to be someone Spurs could rely on should Kane leave the club this summer.

What has been said about Seferovic?

As quoted by the BBC recently, former Benfica fitness Paulo Mourao coach shared some further insight into what it's like working with the striker.

"He possesses an out-of-this-world work ethic, always pushing hard and willing to go the extra mile, so what I find odd is that it took so long for him to reach the level he has now," he said.

"He was clearly a man on a mission.

"It's telling about his character that despite having to prove his talent over and over, he remains solely focused on improving his game.

"There was a point when Benfica brought in two new forwards, Facundo Ferreyra and Nicolas Castillo, that he could have left, but instead he responded to that by working his socks off. And so, by the end of the season, what happened? He had 23 goals to his name. This is Seferovic, a five-star professional."

