Denmark have produced a fairytale run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

Kasper Hjulmand's side endured a nightmare opening day of the competition.

Christian Eriksen, Denmark's best player, suffered a cardiac arrest in the first half against Finland.

The Inter midfielder was rushed to hospital but, fortunately, he appears to have made a full recovery.

Denmark went on to lose that game and they were staring at an exit from the competition when they were defeated by Belgium.

However, a 4-1 win against Russia meant they progressed from the group.

Denmark have since thrashed Wales and edged past Czech Republic to take their place in the last four.

They will now play England at Wembley on Wednesday evening for a spot in the final.

England fans have been signing 'football's coming home' more and more as the tournament has gone on.

There is a real belief among England fans that the nation will win their first major trophy since 1966.

Kasper Schmeichel will be key for Denmark in the clash and ahead of the game he has been asked what it would mean to stop 'football coming home'.

He produced a savage response.

"Has it ever been home? I don't know, have you ever won it?!" Schmeichel questioned.

The English reporter replied: "In 1966 it was home..."

Schmeichel quickly responded: "Was that not the World Cup?!"

Watch the moment below:

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg was loving Schmeichel's comments.

Schmeichel did go on to answer the question seriously after making the jibe.

"To be honest, I haven’t given any thought about what it means stopping England but it is more about what it means for Denmark. What it would do to our country back home. A country of only 5 and a half million," he said, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella.

Schmeichel also praised Harry Kane and said the pressure is all on England.

“Kane is a very classy forward who guarantees goals every season. It is very instinctive. I think, without a doubt, he is one of the best five forwards in the world," he said, per Mundo Deportivo.

“When a team like England has a lot of stars, they feel pressure to win. They know that they will have to fight to the end to overcome us."

