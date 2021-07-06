Leeds latest transfers: £10m+ bid made for 'the next Dallas'; some way short of £20m valuation

Leeds United have made an offer for Lyon's Max Cornet, according to Olympique Lyonnais.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

They claim Marcelo Bielsa's side have been interested in a move for the 24-year-old for a while now and have firmed up that interest by way of a €12m bid, which roughly equates to around £10.2m.

Still, that isn't thought to be enough to tempt the French club into selling and it remains to be seen as to whether or not Leeds will return with a fresh bid. Previously, The Sun's Alan Nixon has suggested Lyon would be looking for around £20m.

Who is Maxwel Cornet?

An Ivory Coast international, Cornet moved to Lyon in 2015 after coming through the youth system at Metz, the same academy that helped produce Louis Saha and Robert Pires.

Since, he's made 251 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring 51 times and recording a further 29 assists. Capable of operating across the left flank as either a left-back or a left-sided forward, he largely moved over from the right-hand side after the 2018/19 campaign.

How many goals did he score last season?

Reverting to more of a full-back role last season, Cornet was understandably not exactly at his most prolific.

Across 29 league starts, he scored twice and registered 5 assists, impressing with some of his underlying defensive numbers. According to WhoScored data, Cornet made 1.9 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game last time out, averages that would see him rank joint-sixth in the Leeds squad on both fronts.

Would he fit in at Leeds?

Versatility is believed to be something Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa puts a great deal of emphasis on, so Cornet's ability to play all across the park would seem to make him a rather natural fit.

After all, the club have recently confirmed the departure of Ezgjan Alioski and, while a deal for Junior Firpo has been agreed, Leeds still only have the newcomer as a genuine option at left-back.

Elsewhere, Football Insider claimed in May that the club were looking to bring in a versatile forward in order to act as cover and competition for Patrick Bamford, making Cornet a potentially ideal option in order to pad out the squad.

What has been said about Cornet?

Speaking to Football Insider in June, former Leeds man Noel Whelan suggested Cornet could be the 'next [Stuart] Dallas' if the club land him, such is his ability to play across the park.

"When Bielsa goes into the transfer market, the players have to tick every single box,” he said.

“He won’t just go into the market to find a name. They need to be able to do the hard work off the ball.

“He likes to make sure these guys are versatile, like Stuart Dallas. £20million is in that ballpark Leeds will be looking at for the next Dallas."

(Link to the original source: https://www.olympique-et-lyonnais.com/ol-mercato-leeds-vise-cornet-mais,223375.html)

