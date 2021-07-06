Aryna Sabalenka, Ashleigh Barty: How the Wimbledon semi-finalists made it this far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There were convincing wins across all four Wimbledon quarter-finals today as Ashleigh Barty, Karolina Pliskova, Angelique Kerber and Aryna Sabalenka booked their spot in the final four.

Here’s how each of them have made it to this stage:



Ashleigh Barty

The world number one had injury concerns heading into the tournament but is enjoying her best-ever performance at the All England Club, having never previously made it past the fourth round.

So far the Australian has dropped just one set, which came in her first game against Carla Suarez Navarro.

Since then the 25-year-old has gone from strength to strength, beating Anna Blinkova, Katerina Siniakova and French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova comfortably, before dominating her compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic in today’s quarter-final.

Barty defeated her fellow Aussie in just 68 minutes and is the clear favourite to win her maiden title at the All England Club.

Aryna Sabalenka

The Belarussian second seed has struggled at Grand Slam during her career but is finally starting to play to her potential at a major tournament.

Sabalenka had a scare early on in the second round against Britain’s Katie Boulter but came through in three sets to keep her Wimbledon dream alive.

Another three-set win came in the fourth round against the talented Elena Rybakina, before a stunning performance against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur today.

Jabeur had been in fine form herself and knocked out the highly favoured Iga Swiatek in the last 16, but Sabalenka showed her power in full effect to claim a straight-sets victory.

Karolina Pliskova

Pliskova has been the most impressive player in the competition so far, having not dropped a set across five matches.

The eighth seed knocked out French Open semi-finalist Tamara Zidansek in the opening round, before seeing off Donna Vekic, Tereza Martincova, Ludmilla Samsonova and Viktorija Golubic.

Against Golubic today, the Czech dropped just four games in total to set up a blockbuster clash with Sabalenka.

Interestingly, despite Pliskova’s form, she is yet to face a seeded player and the Belarussian will provide a much sterner test than any other opponent she’s played.

Angelique Kerber

Kerber finally looks back to her best after a difficult few years. The former world number one hadn’t won a tournament in three years before this season but her recent win at the Bad Homburg Open has seen her carry this form over to Wimbledon.

The 2018 winner showed all her experience against Coco Gauff in the fourth round and outclassed Karolina Muchova in today’s last-eight tie.

With three Grand Slams already to her name, the 33-year-old is used to the big occasion and will no doubt relish the opportunity to come up against Barty on Thursday.

