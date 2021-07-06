Wolves transfer news: Molineux side to bid for "fearless" star

Wolves are keen on signing Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, as reported by Football Insider.

What's the latest transfer news involving Robinson?

It is understood that Wolves want to make a move for Robinson, who suffered relegation from the Premier League with Fulham back in May.

The west London club reportedly value Robinson at around £10m, with the defender still having three years left on his contract.

What were Robinson's stats in 2020/21?

Fulham ended the 2020/21 season 11 points adrift of safety but Robinson was still one of the brighter sparks in Scott Parker's team, which earned him praise from his former boss.

Speaking back in December, as quoted by Football.London, Parker said of Robinson: “He’s done incredibly well. [He’s] a boy with a big, big heart and a boy with a fearless attitude that embraces and takes things on a daily basis, same as in the games.

“He’s got quality and ability which I think we’re all seeing. [There’s] still loads to improve and loads to learn, but he has a real work ethic about him and a mentality about him that he’s willing to do that.”

The 6 foot defender featured in 28 top-flight games, and made 54 clearances and 29 key passes across the course of the campaign (via WhoScored). These numbers saw him rank inside the top three amongst Fulham's squad.

His average WhoScored game rating was 6.84 - only Andre-Frank Anguissa (6.99) and Ademola Lookman (6.92) received higher marks for the Cottagers. This score would have seen him rank sixth for Wolves.

Are Wolves looking to sign another left-back as well?

It was revealed earlier this week that Wolves are closing in on signing full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri on a permanent deal. The French youngster spent last season on loan at Molineux, and is now set to remain at the club on a long-term basis.

This deal is expected to be wrapped up in the coming days, and with Robinson also on Wolves' radar, it is possible that the Midlands-based club could welcome two new permanent left-backs through the door ahead of next season.

Does there appear to be a clear transfer priority at Molineux this summer?

It appears clear that Wolves want to prioritise strengthening the left-hand side of their defence moving forwards.

Heading into 2020/21, Nuno Espirito Santo had three left-backs at his disposal in Ait-Nouri, Jonny and Marcal. However, Jonny suffered a second serious knee injury in quick succession and was limited to just seven Premier League appearances, while Marcal had his fair share of injuries as well and played just 13 times for the side.

This left Ait-Nouri, who only turned 20 last month, having to play a higher number of games than might have been initially expected of him. He did a reasonable job in the circumstances, and has earned himself a permanent contract but he will need some help in this position next year as Jonny and Marcal can't be relied on to stay fit.

That seems to be why Wolves are going after Robinson, so that they have sufficient cover at left-back, and to ensure that there is not too much weight on the shoulders of Ait-Nouri at such a tender age.

