The Wealdstone Raider was arrested by police during England's 4-0 victory over Ukraine on Saturday.

The incident took place outside Redwood Sports Bar at London Bridge station.

Footage shows The Wealdstone Raider, real name Gordon Hill, running away from police before being detained.

He was arrested for being drunk and disorderly but was later released without charge.

Hill has now spoken to the media about the incident.

The drama started when he had a VIP ticket to Redwood Sports Bar but was refused entry.

"I showed the bouncer the ticket and he couldn't get me in there for the VIP. They couldn't give me the protection that I needed," he said, per the Daily Star.

Police arrived at the scene as tensions escalated.

Hill continued: "I walk away and as I walk away, another police officer has turned up, wanting to find out what the situation is. As I'm walking out, she is saying 'come back, come back'. I thought no, I don't want it.

"Next thing I know, I've turned around and these two police officers are running towards me. Instinctively, I am running away.

"If I was really running, I would have ran faster than that - and I ran straight into a corner.

"They took me by van to Caledonian Road Police Station.

"The officer that arrested me was just standing there speechless. The desk sergeant was amazing. Me and the van driver were just having a chat.

"They didn't charge me, they didn't even give me a caution and the desk sergeant said 'I am keeping you here because if you want to make a complaint, we have to keep it on record.'"

Hill regrets running away from the police.

"You know what, I don't even know why I did a runner, because I had nothing to hide. It was a spur of the moment thing.

"I shouldn't have done it. I ran straight into a corner and it's not my normal thing."

