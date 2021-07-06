Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On Tuesday evening, it was Italy vs Spain at Wembley in the semi-final.

Or, as England fans will refer to it, ‘the other semi-final’.

The Three Lions will face Denmark at the same stadium 24 hours later and fans of Gareth Southgate’s men would have been watching on to see their potential final opponents.

The majority of England fans will be watching quietly at home, saving themselves for tomorrow’s crunch clash.

However, some England supporters decided they would scout both Italy and Spain in person and went along to Wembley to watch.

The Big Fat Euro 2020 Quiz

1 of 20 Who is this scoring a penalty for Italy against Joe Hart? Daniele De Rossi Antonio Cassano Thiago Motta Andrea Pirlo

And it didn’t take long for them to be heard.

After just 10 or so minutes, chants of ‘It’s Coming Home’ rang around Wembley.

It was met by boos from the Italian and Spanish fans inside the stadium.

Brilliant.

Earlier in the day, Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was asked what it would mean for his side to prevent football from ‘coming home.’

To which he replied: "Has it ever been home? I don't know, have you ever won it?"

It seems every nation is pretty keen for football not to come home.

But if England beat Denmark on Wednesday as is expected of them, they will go into the final against either Italy or Spain full of confidence in their first major final since the 1966 World Cup.

With a packed Wembley cheering them on, football may well return home.

ENGLAND IN THE SEMIS! IT MIGHT BE COMING HOME! | Midnight Vibes (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News