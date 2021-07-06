Leeds transfer news: 'It's live' - New update emerges as Bielsa chases 22y/o star

The Sun's Alan Nixon has shared some more insight into Leeds United's pursuit of Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

The 22-year-old was recently linked with a move to Leeds United, who were said to have joined the race to sign him amid suggestions Newcastle United are also keen.

While conducting a Q&A on Twitter yesterday, Nixon was asked more about the Yorkshire giants' interest and revealed that, while O'Brien wasn't Leeds' first-choice target, their pursuit was 'live'.

"Don’t think he’s top choice at this point," he wrote.

"But it’s live and Leeds are in make some signings mode now."

Could he fit in at Leeds?

Part of Marcelo Bielsa's charm is that he's coached players previously plying their trade in the Championship into becoming Premier League stars.

Indeed, the likes of Stuart Dallas, Kalvin Phillips, Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper all impressed at the top level last season during their first sustained campaigns amongst the elite. So, at 22, perhaps O'Brien could be moulded into a top-level talent.

At Huddersfield last season, he averaged 2 tackles, 1 interception, 1.1 key passes and 1.3 dribbles per game (via WhoScored) so would appear to have the engine to make an impact in both an attacking and a defensive sense, which could be key in a high-pressing team such as Leeds.

How much could O'Brien cost?

In April, The Sun suggested the Championship side would be looking for around £4m to sell him this summer, with O'Brien only under contract until the summer of 2022.

As a young, industrious and potentially fairly cheap option, O'Brien could be a smart signing to help give Bielsa more options in the middle of the park.

What has Carlos Corberán said about O'Brien?

Carlos Corberán is no stranger to Leeds United of course having worked on Bielsa's coaching staff at Elland Road and, back in April, he moved to praise the midfielder.

"We didn't have him first six or seven games," he told Yorkshire Live (via Leeds Live).

"In the moment he started to play, he didn't miss many minutes.

"He's not stopped. He's played every minute of every game. Minutes in a row are harder than when you get a rest.

"I think his progress has been excellent. I think he's a Premier League player."

