Aston Villa transfer news: Another bid prepared for star with "feet like Robert Pires"

Aston Villa are ready to make a third bid for Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest transfer news involving Smith Rowe?

The Villans have already made two attempts to sign Smith Rowe this summer, making Arsenal an initial offer of £25m before improving this figure to £30m. Both proposals were knocked back, though.

However, it appears that Villa have still not given up hope of landing their man, and they are set to return with a third offer for Smith Rowe, which is expected to be close to the £38m including add-ons that they paid to sign Emiliano Buendia in June.

Do Arsenal still intend to keep Smith Rowe?

It seems that Arsenal would like to keep Smith Rowe, as the club are currently negotiating a new contract with the youngster. Smith Rowe's current deal runs out in 2023.

Yet it has been claimed that the Gunners have hinted that they could be willing to sell the 20-year-old if they receive a suitable offer, which may have given Villa confidence that their perseverance could eventually pay off.

What did Tony Adams say about Smith Rowe?

Smith Rowe burst onto the scene during the 2020/21 season, featuring in 20 of Arsenal's last 24 league matches. He registered four assists for Mikel Arteta's men, with one of those coming in a 4-2 win against Leeds in February, as he set up one of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goals.

Following that game, former Arsenal captain Tony Adams heaped praise on Smith Rowe, and even compared him to a member of 'The Invincibles' side of 2003/04.

As quoted by Football.London, Adams said: "Smith Rowe has picked Aubameyang out for that goal. The kid’s got talent, he’s got feet like Robert Pires. Pires could run faster with the ball than I could without the ball. Smith Rowe has got real talent," he told Premier League productions.

"He plays everything with one touch. He’s intelligent and seems to know where the ball is going before he even receives it."

Is Villa's pursuit of Smith Rowe a sign of their relentless ambition?

It certainly is.

The club made a big splash in the transfer market when they swooped in to sign Buendia for a club-record transfer fee, and they are continuing to target some high-profile names.

Dean Smith's side have also been linked with James Ward-Prowse and Tammy Abraham - neither player is likely to come cheap.

Still, Villa have shown that they are a force to be reckoned with in the transfer window so far, and it does not look as though they will be taking their foot off the gas any time soon as they prepare to test Arsenal's resolve once more by making another play for Smith Rowe.

