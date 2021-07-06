Rangers Transfer News: John Lundstram reveals advice that lead to Ibrox move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

New Rangers signing John Lundstram has disclosed that former Ibrox talent John Fleck told him to make the move to Glasgow, the Daily Record reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving John Lundstram?

Lundstram became the Ibrox side's first signing of the transfer window as the former Sheffield United midfielder joined Steven Gerrard's team on free transfer.

A successful spell with the Blades saw the 27-year-old win promotion to the Premiership and help the Bramall Lane side to a 9th place finish in the 2019/20 season.

Now Lundstram has revealed that he discussed the possibility of a move to Rangers with former Sheffield United teammate Fleck, who began his career at Ibrox before moving to Coventry City in 2012.

What has Lundstram said about moving to Glasgow?

"Speaking to Steven was a massive draw for me, I was speaking to Flecky and people like that and he said ‘don’t hesitate to get up there’ and that. I’m made up to get it over the line and hopefully I can contribute to a bit of success," he told Rangers TV via the Daily Record.

As a native of Liverpool, Lundstram is all too aware of the stature that Rangers manager Gerrard holds, and the former Blackpool talent admitted that the chance to work with the 2005 Champions League winner was one of the reasons he moved to Scotland.

Who does Lundstram want to learn from at Ibrox?

Lundstram is delighted that a player of Gerrard's stature is a fan of his, and he is sure that he can learn from one of the greatest midfielders of recent generations.

"To speak to him and for someone like him to want me was massive. I want to learn from him and I’m coming into my prime and hopefully I can play my best football here and I’m sure he can help me," he concluded.

If Lundstram can take Gerrard's advice and dominate in the middle of the park then he will turn out to be very good signing for the Scottish champions.

It is unlikely that Lundstram will find the back of the net as often as Gerrard did - he has scored 20 goals in his career - but that doesn't mean that he can't find inspiration from the Rangers manager and his assistant Gary McAllister, another midfielder that had a highly successful career.

When will Lundstram make his Rangers debut?

No doubt Rangers fans will be eager to see Lundstram in action, and he could feature in the pre-season friendlies that the Ibrox side have in the next few weeks.

The Gers are set to play Tranmere on Saturday, with a glamour tie against Arsenal set for the 17th of July. Gerrard will likely be keen to involve his latest signing in those games, so that Lundstram can be up and running for the start of domestic and European football.

