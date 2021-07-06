Man United transfer news: Big update on PSG interest in Eduardo Camavinga

According to Dean Jones, Paris Saint Germain are not interested in Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Eduardo Camavinga?

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Man United are progressing in talks to sign Camavinga from Rennes and the French side would be willing to sell the midfielder for a fee of €30m (£25.7m).

The Italian journalist claimed that the Red Devils will try to sign the 18-year-old this summer as they know that more clubs will be interested in him next year; the France international is set to become a free agent in 2022 upon the expiry of his contract.

But Romano also mentioned Paris Saint-Germain as a fellow interested party, which would inevitably complicate United's pursuit.

What has Dean Jones said about Camavinga?

Dean Jones, however, has stated otherwise and suggested that PSG are unlikely to rival United's interest in Camavinga this summer.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones said, “A week ago I was told that if PSG came along then he would stay in France. Yet, I spoke to someone yesterday and they said PSG aren’t really coming forward at this point and it’s not really looking like it’s an avenue for him.”

The journalist added, “If that is the case that PSG aren’t actually in this conversation right now and Camavinga is going to leave this summer, then suddenly he has to consider options in the Premier League.”

One of the biggest clubs in the world not being an active part of the race for Camavinga really aids United's cause in trying to sign the youngster this summer.

What are key characteristics of Camavinga’s game?

Camavinga is known for his aggression and ability to break up play in the middle of the park. According to WhoScored, the tenacious midfielder committed 1.6 fouls per game in Ligue 1 this season and received six yellow cards.

Camavinga has also shown great composure in possession considering his age and achieved a pass success rate of 89% in France's top flight this term.

Despite being just 18 years old, the France international has gained buckets of experience in recent seasons as he has featured for Rennes' senior side on 82 occasions since the 2018/19 campaign.

Could Camavinga be a better alternative to Man United target Declan Rice?

Arguably yes.

According to recent reports from The Guardian, United are keen on signing Rice, although it would take an offer of more than £100m to convince West Ham to sell their most valuable asset.

Camavinga would be considerably cheaper than Rice at a reported £25.7m and this would allow the Red Devils to have additional funds to spend elsewhere in the squad, for example at centre-back.

United have been linked with moves for Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, Villarreal's Pau Torres and Sevilla's Jules Kounde this summer.

The Rennes midfielder is four years younger than Rice and has considerable potential, whilst also having the ability to contribute right now.

