Leeds latest news: Marcelo Bielsa chasing fresh transfer option despite Ryan Kent blow

Leeds United are still chasing a wide forward, according to The Sun's Alan Nixon.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

The club have been linked with a move for a wide man capable of supporting leading striker Patrick Bamford for a while now, with Football Insider claiming back in May that strengthening there was a priority for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

While conducting a Q&A on Twitter yesterday, the journalist revealed that Rangers star Ryan Kent was of interest (something GIVEMESPORT exclusively broke in June) and - although that deal looks unlikely - Leeds are still keen on bringing in a new face there.

Who else has been linked?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, quite a few names already.

The likes of Club Brugge star Noa Lang, PSV Eindhoven's England U21 international Noni Madueke and Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore are just some of the names to have been touted for a move to Elland Road this summer.

England vs Ukraine Highlights | Euro 2020 | The Football Terrace

What's the latest on Ryan Kent?

As GMS first reported last month, Rangers star Kent is chasing a new deal at Ibrox after playing a huge role in helping them win the Scottish Premiership title. Still, even with that in mind, the Glasgow giants are hopeful of keeping the former Liverpool youngster for at least another season.

Why do Leeds need to sign another forward?

Leeds don't exactly struggle for goals.

Indeed, only five teams scored more often than Marcelo Bielsa's side last season (62) and four players scored seven or more Premier League goals. Still, Bamford was the only one to reach double figures and the 27-year-old started all but one of their 38 league fixtures, so perhaps moving for another forward could help pad out of the squad and give Marcelo Bielsa more options in the event of an injury to his leading marksman.

What has been said about Leeds' transfer business?

Speaking to Football Insider recently, former Leeds star Noel Whelan urged the club to bring in a new forward.

“I expect a couple more signings to come through the door before the end of the window," he said.

“I think there is two key positions that will prioritise now that we’ve got a left-back coming in. We need a quality centre-forward to help Patrick Bamford and another option in the middle of the park.”

Transfer News LIVE: Vestergaard to Spurs, Lundstram joins Rangers, Ings rejects Saints offer

News Now - Sport News